The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 13-19.
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:
Addition/alteration:
3400 Bart Conner Drive, Suite 100 — Bellwoode LLC, Red River Trading Corp. remodel, Ward 8
421 W. Gray St. — Blankenship, Craig & Tammy, Herbal House Dispensary remodel, $70,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:
The following commercial addition/alteration permits were issued Feb. 13-19.
Addition/alteration:
323 W. Boyd St. — Three Twenty Nine Partners II, Pinkberry remodel, $85,000, Ward 4
5005 York Drive — Johnson Controls Inc., HVAC testing building addition, $1 million, Ward 8
1708 W. Lindsey St. — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Game Café remodel, $30,000, Ward 2
The following commercial shell building, interior finish and addition/alteration applications was submitted Feb. 13-19.
Shellbuilding:
4330 Adams Road — Landmark Fine Homes LP, office building No. 18, $500,000, Ward 8
2801 Washington Drive — Landmark Fine Homes LP, office building No. 19, $500,000 Ward 8
Interior finish:
4330 Adams Road, Suite 100 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, offices, $150,000, Ward 8
4330 Adams Road, Suite 110 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, offices, $150,000, Ward 8
1801 Washington Drive, Suite 101 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, offices, $150,000, Ward 8
1801 Washington Drive, Suite 111 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, offices, $150,000, Ward 8
Addition/alteration:
313 E. Main St. — Goodman & Sons LLC, Red Brick Bar expansion, $10,000, Ward 4
10808 Alameda St. — Birite Inc., convenience store cooler addition, not reported, Ward 5
2100-B W. Lindsey St.— West Lindsey Center Investors LLC, Sooner Urgent Care office remodel, $30,420, Ward 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eight permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,821,150. The average reported value was $227,644033, four of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• A permit for a new manufactured home was issued for 13325 Tatge Circle.
• Fifteen permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $198,519; seven were storm shelters.
• A fire repair permit was issued for 4121 Flora Drive.
• A demolition permit was issued for 6100 156th Ave. NE.
• Eight applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $2,307,000. The average reported value was $288,375.
• Five applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $60,000; two were storm shelters.
• A demolition application was submitted for 418 Ferrill St.
