The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 1-8.
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:
New construction:
1000 36th Ave. Southeast — Norman School Land LLC, Terra Verda solar panel field, $50,000, Ward 1
Interior finish:
3408 36th Ave. Northwest — Mike Jolley Investments, nail salon, $127,000, Ward 8
Addition/alteration:
620 Ed Noble Parkway — The Woodmount Co., Bed Bath & Beyond retail remodel, $1.2 million, Ward 3
3217 N. Flood Ave. — CLG Holdings LLC, University Silkscreen office remodel, $100,000, Ward 8
Multi-family fire repair:
1215 Classen Blvd., units 1, 2 and 4 — McDermott Road Partners, University Falls Apartments fire damage, $47,718, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:
The following commercial new shell construction, new construction, multi-family new construction, interior finish, addition/alteration and demolition permits were issued.
New construction:
8006 E. Rock Creek Road — Kathryn M. and Jim Brooks, $70,000, Ward 5
Addition/alteration:
938 N. Flood Ave. — JTH Commercial Properties LLC, Oklahoma Axe Factory interior remodel, $61,428, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Four permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,054,000. The average reported value was $263,500.
• A new manufactured home permit was issued for 11207 Ballard Drive.
• Seven permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $274,018, three of which were storm shelters.
• Demolition permits were issued for 107 N. Findlay Ave., 704 Monnett Ave., and 119 S. Ponca Ave.
• One application for new single-family residence was submitted with a reported valuation of $137,490.
• Four applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $137,700.
