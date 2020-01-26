The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 16-22.
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:
New construction:
3231 Healthplex Drive — Norman Pediatric Associates, Norman Pediatric Associates, $1.2 million, Ward 8
Addition/alteration:
1298 120th Ave. NE — Krischner-FAM-TRT, Sprint collocate six new antennas, $7,500, Ward 5
3213 N. Flood Ave. — CLG Holdings LLC, University Silkscreen Painting warehouse remodel, $100,000, Ward 8
2806 Broce Drive — Cambell, Robert A., Kannabis Kings Enterprise Medical Marijuana, $10,000, Ward 8
5733 Huettner Court — Leaning Hills LLC, USCP LLC Medical Marijuana Processing, $130,000, Ward 8
Multi-Family fire repair:
300 Hal Muldrow Drive, building 4 — Tuscan Village SJC TIC LLC, The Chantelle Apartments — repair damage — unit 231, $58,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:
The following commercial new construction, interior finish and addition/alteration permits were issued.
New construction:
6351 Interstate Drive — Cook Enterprises LLC, Cook Feed & Outdoor Store & Warehouse, $1 million, Ward 8
Interior finish:
4241 28th Ave. NW, suites 101 & 111 — Landmark Fine Homes, office finishes, $300,000, Ward 8
4251 28th Ave. NW, suites 101 & 111 — Landmark Fine Homes, office finishes, $300,000, Ward 8
2450 W. Robinson St., suite 110 — Rich, Steve, Mattress King, $55,000, Ward 2
Addition/alteration:
3400 W. Main St. — Sam’s Real Estate, Sam’s Club remodel business trust, $960,000, Ward 3
The following commercial interior finish and addition/alteration applications were submitted:
Interior finish:
4216 Classen Circle, suite 108 — South Norman Industrial LLC, Prodigal Farms Medical Marijuana, $250,000, Ward 7
Addition/alteration:
1708 W. Lindsey St. — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, café remodel, $30,000, Ward 2
1440 N. Porter Ave., Suite 100 — Dunnam, Mitch, Oklahoma Discount Flooring remodel, $15,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Seven permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,794,180. The average reported value was $256,311, three of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Seventeen permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $231,282, 10 of which were storm shelters.
• A fire repair permit was issued for 1400 Sebastiani Circle.
• Eleven applications for a new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $2,879,500. The average reported value was $261,773.
• Five applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $13,795, five of which were storm shelters.
