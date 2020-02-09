The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:
Interior finish:
2232 Tecumseh Drive — Tescumseh Road Business Park LLC, Indian Motorcycle demising wall, $6,000, Ward 8
Addition/alteration:
796 Asp Ave. — BWB2 LP, Logie's new seating area, $300,000, Ward 4
3009 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, CARMC LLC warehouse restrooms, $15,000, Ward 8
Multi-family fire repair:
808 Cardinal Creek Blvd. — Linda Amonette, Cardinal Creek Apartments repair fire damage, $65,000, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:
The following commercial new construction, interior finish and addition/alteration permits were issued Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
New construction:
809 N. Findlay Ave. — Fleske Holding Co., NPS Dimensions new gym/storm shelter, $1 million, Ward 4
Addition/alteration:
712 Research Park Blvd., Suite 106 — T & L Commercial Properties LLC, Oklahoma Best Buds LLC medical marijuana, $10,000, Ward 8
151 12th Ave. SE, Suite 140 — KDK Enterprise LLC, Goodwill interior remodel, $43,000, Ward 1
2113 W. Lindsey St. — O'Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., interior paint mixing room, $30,000, Ward 2
The following commercial addition/alteration application was submitted Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
Addition/alteration:
18131 Industrial Blvd. — William L. Lockett Jr., Superb Herb Medical Marijuana grow and processing remodel, $15,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Fourteen permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,800,140. The average reported value was $271,439, seven of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Twenty permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $387,820; 10 of which were storm shelters.
• A demolition permit was issued for 601 84th Ave. SE.
• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $230,000.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.