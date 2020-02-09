The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:

Interior finish:

2232 Tecumseh Drive — Tescumseh Road Business Park LLC, Indian Motorcycle demising wall, $6,000, Ward 8

Addition/alteration:

796 Asp Ave. — BWB2 LP, Logie's new seating area, $300,000, Ward 4

3009 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, CARMC LLC warehouse restrooms, $15,000, Ward 8

Multi-family fire repair:

808 Cardinal Creek Blvd. — Linda Amonette, Cardinal Creek Apartments repair fire damage, $65,000, Ward 7

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:

The following commercial new construction, interior finish and addition/alteration permits were issued Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

New construction:

809 N. Findlay Ave. — Fleske Holding Co., NPS Dimensions new gym/storm shelter, $1 million, Ward 4

Addition/alteration:

712 Research Park Blvd., Suite 106 — T & L Commercial Properties LLC, Oklahoma Best Buds LLC medical marijuana, $10,000, Ward 8

151 12th Ave. SE, Suite 140 — KDK Enterprise LLC, Goodwill interior remodel, $43,000, Ward 1

2113 W. Lindsey St. — O'Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., interior paint mixing room, $30,000, Ward 2

The following commercial addition/alteration application was submitted Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

Addition/alteration:

18131 Industrial Blvd. — William L. Lockett Jr., Superb Herb Medical Marijuana grow and processing remodel, $15,000, Ward 8

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Fourteen permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,800,140. The average reported value was $271,439, seven of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).

• Twenty permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $387,820; 10 of which were storm shelters.

• A demolition permit was issued for 601 84th Ave. SE.

• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $230,000.

