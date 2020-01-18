The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 9-15.

CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:

New construction:

3510 24th Ave. Northwest — CRG Inc., Shops at Tecumseh Crossing, $1.2 million, Ward 8

Interior finish:

3510 24th Ave. Northwest, Suite 100 — CRG Inc., Hal Smith Restaurants office, $262,500, Ward 8

3510 24th Ave. Northwest, Suite 200 — CRG Inc., Insurica office, $158,000, Ward 8

3510 24th Ave. Northwest Suite 210 — CRG Inc., Hal Smith executive office, $89,000, Ward 8

Addition/alteration:

3300 Healthplex Parkway, Norman Regional Hospital Authority, NRH pharmacy compounding room remodel, $100,000, Ward 8

4216 Classen Circle, Suite 124 — South Norman Industrial LLC, CW cultivation medical marijuana growing, $75,971, Ward 7

305 W. Main St. — 300 West LLC, Marines recruiting office remodel, $145,500, Ward 4

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:

The following commercial new shell construction, new construction, multi-family new construction, interior finish, addition/alteration and demolition permits were issued.

New construction:

16051 Little Axe Drive — Absentee Shawnee Tribe, new utility building, $30,000, Ward 5

Foundation:

6351 Interstate Drive — Cook Enterprises LLC, Cook Feed & Outdoor, $100,000, Ward 8

Interior finish:

3441 24th Ave. Northwest, Suite 101 —NW Norman Medical Center LLC, NW Norman Medical offices, $30,000, Ward 8

Addition/alteration:

1550 Double Drive — Russ Harrison, Golden Trends phase two remodel, $125,000, Ward 8

2239 60th Ave. Southeast — Jeremy T. Black, BM Genetics LLC medical marijuana grow building remodel, $8,000, Ward 5

The following commercial addition/alteration and demolition applications were submitted between Jan. 9-15.

Addition/alteration:

121 W. Main St. — Don W. Armstrong, Don Armstrong CPA office remodel, $60,000, Ward 4

2550 W. Main St. — NLA ADSO Norman LLC, convenience store and car wash, valuation not reported, Ward 5

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Five permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,418,130. The average reported value was $483,626, four of which applied to the city's 2018 Home Energy Rating System/Energy Rating Index Free Adjustment Incentive Program.

• Twelve permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $403,388, three of which were storm shelters.

• A fire repair permit was issued for 334 Barbour Ave.

• Demolition permits were issued for 902 Wilson St. and 227 McCullough.

• Ten applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $2,613,980. The average reported value was $261,398.

• Six application for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $174,500, one of which was a storm shelter.

• Demolition application was submitted for 1128 W. Symmes St.

