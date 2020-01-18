The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 9-15.
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:
New construction:
3510 24th Ave. Northwest — CRG Inc., Shops at Tecumseh Crossing, $1.2 million, Ward 8
Interior finish:
3510 24th Ave. Northwest, Suite 100 — CRG Inc., Hal Smith Restaurants office, $262,500, Ward 8
3510 24th Ave. Northwest, Suite 200 — CRG Inc., Insurica office, $158,000, Ward 8
3510 24th Ave. Northwest Suite 210 — CRG Inc., Hal Smith executive office, $89,000, Ward 8
Addition/alteration:
3300 Healthplex Parkway, Norman Regional Hospital Authority, NRH pharmacy compounding room remodel, $100,000, Ward 8
4216 Classen Circle, Suite 124 — South Norman Industrial LLC, CW cultivation medical marijuana growing, $75,971, Ward 7
305 W. Main St. — 300 West LLC, Marines recruiting office remodel, $145,500, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:
The following commercial new shell construction, new construction, multi-family new construction, interior finish, addition/alteration and demolition permits were issued.
New construction:
16051 Little Axe Drive — Absentee Shawnee Tribe, new utility building, $30,000, Ward 5
Foundation:
6351 Interstate Drive — Cook Enterprises LLC, Cook Feed & Outdoor, $100,000, Ward 8
Interior finish:
3441 24th Ave. Northwest, Suite 101 —NW Norman Medical Center LLC, NW Norman Medical offices, $30,000, Ward 8
Addition/alteration:
1550 Double Drive — Russ Harrison, Golden Trends phase two remodel, $125,000, Ward 8
2239 60th Ave. Southeast — Jeremy T. Black, BM Genetics LLC medical marijuana grow building remodel, $8,000, Ward 5
The following commercial addition/alteration and demolition applications were submitted between Jan. 9-15.
Addition/alteration:
121 W. Main St. — Don W. Armstrong, Don Armstrong CPA office remodel, $60,000, Ward 4
2550 W. Main St. — NLA ADSO Norman LLC, convenience store and car wash, valuation not reported, Ward 5
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,418,130. The average reported value was $483,626, four of which applied to the city's 2018 Home Energy Rating System/Energy Rating Index Free Adjustment Incentive Program.
• Twelve permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $403,388, three of which were storm shelters.
• A fire repair permit was issued for 334 Barbour Ave.
• Demolition permits were issued for 902 Wilson St. and 227 McCullough.
• Ten applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $2,613,980. The average reported value was $261,398.
• Six application for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $174,500, one of which was a storm shelter.
• Demolition application was submitted for 1128 W. Symmes St.
