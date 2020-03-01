The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 20-26.
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:
New shell building:
2450 W. Robinson St. — Steve Rich, Robinson Shopping Center, $375,000, Ward 2
Interior finish:
2450 W. Robinson St. — Steve Rich, Mattress King, $55,000, Ward 2
New Construction:
3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman — Water Treatment Plant, new chem/ozone building, $15,049,443, Ward 6
3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman — Water Treatment Plant, new chem/ozone building, $5,061,928, Ward 6
3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman — Water Treatment Plant, new chem/ozone building, $614,327, Ward 6
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:
The following commercial addition/alteration permits were issued Feb. 20-26.
Addition/alteration:
938 N. Flood Ave. — JTH Commercial Properties LLC, Oklahoma Ave Factory Remodel, $61,438, Ward 8
1810 N. Porter Ave. — Norman Community Church of the Nazarene, U.S. Cellular replace antennas on tower, $125,000, Ward 8
Demolition:
1004 24th Ave. NW — Quorum Office Park LLC, OK Blood Institute, not reported, Ward 2
The following commercial shell building, interior finish and addition/alteration applications was submitted Feb. 20-26.
Interior finish:
3421 24th Ave. NW — NW Norman Medical Center LLC, Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, $120,000, Ward 8
Addition/alteration:
909 Wall St. — Amaka Holdings LLC, Global Land Partners office remodel, not reported, Ward 2
Parking lot:
10510 Alameda St. — Lakeview Baptist Church of Norman, expand parking lot, $6,500, Ward 5
622 N. Porter Ave., Suite 110 — Boomer's Express Corp., Boomer Express South drive thru window, $2,000, Ward 4
Temporary building/construction trailer:
3299 W. Main St. — Sooner Fashion Mall LLC, Sooner Bloomers plant sales tent (April 1-June 30), $2,500, Ward 3
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eight permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,022,635. The average reported value was $252,829, six of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Seventeen permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $224,662; seven were storm shelters.
• A demolition permit was issued for 418 Ferrill St.
• Four applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $1,166,000. The average reported value was $291,500.
• Two applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $5,000; two were storm shelters.
— Submitted Content
