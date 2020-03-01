The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 20-26.

CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:

New shell building:

2450 W. Robinson St. — Steve Rich, Robinson Shopping Center, $375,000, Ward 2

Interior finish:

2450 W. Robinson St. — Steve Rich, Mattress King, $55,000, Ward 2

New Construction:

3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman — Water Treatment Plant, new chem/ozone building, $15,049,443, Ward 6

3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman — Water Treatment Plant, new chem/ozone building, $5,061,928, Ward 6

3000 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman — Water Treatment Plant, new chem/ozone building, $614,327, Ward 6

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:

The following commercial addition/alteration permits were issued Feb. 20-26.

Addition/alteration:

938 N. Flood Ave. — JTH Commercial Properties LLC, Oklahoma Ave Factory Remodel, $61,438, Ward 8

1810 N. Porter Ave. — Norman Community Church of the Nazarene, U.S. Cellular replace antennas on tower, $125,000, Ward 8

Demolition:

1004 24th Ave. NW — Quorum Office Park LLC, OK Blood Institute, not reported, Ward 2

The following commercial shell building, interior finish and addition/alteration applications was submitted Feb. 20-26.

Interior finish:

3421 24th Ave. NW — NW Norman Medical Center LLC, Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, $120,000, Ward 8

Addition/alteration:

909 Wall St. — Amaka Holdings LLC, Global Land Partners office remodel, not reported, Ward 2

Parking lot:

10510 Alameda St. — Lakeview Baptist Church of Norman, expand parking lot, $6,500, Ward 5

622 N. Porter Ave., Suite 110 — Boomer's Express Corp., Boomer Express South drive thru window, $2,000, Ward 4

Temporary building/construction trailer:

3299 W. Main St. — Sooner Fashion Mall LLC, Sooner Bloomers plant sales tent (April 1-June 30), $2,500, Ward 3

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Eight permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,022,635. The average reported value was $252,829, six of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).

• Seventeen permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $224,662; seven were storm shelters.

• A demolition permit was issued for 418 Ferrill St.

• Four applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $1,166,000. The average reported value was $291,500.

• Two applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $5,000; two were storm shelters.

