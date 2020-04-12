Local business owners who are all but devastated by the coronavirus pandemic haven't had much time to sink into the depths of worry.
Instead, Mobile Mechanic owners Christine and Jason Winn are busy delivering groceries to needy families and the elderly. From Norman to New Castle and Moore to Oklahoma City, the Winns have delivered groceries to those impacted by the virus.
“One that touched mine and my husband's heart was a 79-year-old lady,” Christine began. “Her daughter was a waitress and she had been laid off about three weeks ago. They pretty much told her until further notice the waitresses were not needed at the restaurant. We delivered to her gate and dropped it off and went to walk away and she (daughter) asked us to hang on, her mother wanted to say God bless you. This little old lady comes to the door and I can hear her from inside, “thank you so much, God bless you!”
An hour late the Winns received a text message from the daughter who told them her mother cried when she saw the mushrooms in the groceries because she had not had fresh food in almost a month.
“We delivered hot food to a lady in New Castle and she's the one who gave us the mushrooms. She said it was all she could give and were like, 'we'll do that,'” Winn said.
Donated food has been the currency of their mission and usually from the pantries of people who offer what they won't eat. That's how the Winns started. They often meet people in town to collect the food and organize it for delivery.
“I'm not going to lie to you, the way it started was a panic searching online,” Winn said. They have three young children and like many continued to weather the wait for unemployment and federal relief funds to materialize. Christine found relief efforts underway on Facebook and noticed the people who needed food.
Her pantry was full, including food she knew they would not eat.
“Well, I thought, we don't have a lot of money right now because everything's going downhill but at least we can donate stuff we don't eat,” she said.
She spread the word on social media and a local radio station asking people to clean out their pantries and they did. They even painted a sign on their truck with their phone number to call for food.
Since March 31 they've served 74 people. Those in need, Winn said, have applied for food assistance benefits from the Department of Human Services, unemployment benefits but while they wait they are out of food.
Easter Sunday they hope to receive more food donations at their home.
“We live on Main Street and I'm going to put out easter eggs on the main walkway. We will have a little sign that says we're asking them to take only two eggs per child and if they want, they can leave donated food inside the fence. We live at 731 E Main Street.”
Anyone who wants to donate food can call the Mobile Mechanic at 405-404-8228
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
