The U.S. Census occurs in the spring every 10 years. With it brings an opportunity to secure federal funding and resources that will impact our community's economic growth and quality of life for decades. The COVID-19 pandemic poses a risk for an incomplete count in the census. I would like to take a moment to explain why it is critical we combat this risk and have all Norman residents self-respond to the census.
Experts estimate every person who is not counted costs our community $1,675 per person in annual federal funding for the next 10 years. Census data is used to determine political representation, inform business development and investment, and allocate government funds to where they are most needed. The bottom line is that the census is a count of every person living in the U.S., but the data it provides serves much more than a population count.
For the business community, the census serves as the best source of information for demographics and population growth potential. It impacts funding for highways and investments in real estate. It influences decisions on the construction of health care facilities and the expansion of warehouse space. It provides education resources for our workforce. We compete with other communities for businesses; census data often contributes to our ability to succeed in winning primary jobs to Norman.
As of mid-April, Norman has a 48.9 percent self-response rate, which is 2.7 percent above the national average and 7.5 percent the self-response rate of Oklahoma. It is encouraging that we are among the cities leading the pack in our state, but we cannot settle for anything less than 100 percent. A complete count ensures we receive the funding needed to make Norman a better place to live and work.
It has never been easier to self-respond in the census. The census is available at my2020census.gov. It can also be completed by phone or by mail. I encourage you to spread the word with your colleagues, family, friends, and networks. For information about the census in Norman and for tools to help you communicate about it, visit norman.ok.gov/cm/2020-census.
The 2020 Census is our once-a-decade chance for our community to receive its fair share of federal funding that will encourage primary job creation. Now, more than ever, it is essential to #BeCountedNorman.
Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president/CEO, can be reached at 321-7260.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.