COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)
Included within the City of Norman FYE24 General Fund Budget was funding for the Social and Voluntary Services Commission in the amount of $225,000 to be distributed through an application and review process to registered 501(c) 3 organizations serving Norman. Maximum award is $10,000. A three-week time frame for submittal of an application was conducted in May/June. On July 10, 2023, the Social & Voluntary Services Commission met to award the following agencies grant funds.
Agency
Amount Awarded
Aging Services
$8,400.00
Among Friends
$9,600.00
Assistance League
$6,250.00
Bethesda
$10,000.00
Big Brothers Big Sisters
$9,870.00
Bridges
$10,000.00
CASA
$8,500.00
CASP
$4,500.00
Catholic Charities
$10,000.00
Care A Vans
$6,512.00
CCFI
$10,000.00
CSBI
$9,915.00
Fostering Futures
$10,000.00
Full Circle
$10,000.00
Infant Crises
$8,000.00
Legal Aid
$10,000.00
Little Read Wagon
$5,000.00
Mary Abbott
$5,000.00
Meals on Wheels
$10,000.00
Mission Norman
$5,500.00
Pantry Partners
$5,500.00
Project Outreach
$6,500.00
Salvation Army
$10,000.00
Share & Grow
$5,000.00
St Francis
$9,453.00
Thunderbird Clubhouse
$10,000.00
Transition House
$3,000.00
Virtue Center
$8,500.00
The Planning Department is responsible for the staffing of this commission and the facilitating and monitoring of the awards
