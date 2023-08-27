COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

Included within the City of Norman FYE24 General Fund Budget was funding for the Social and Voluntary Services Commission in the amount of $225,000 to be distributed through an application and review process to registered 501(c) 3 organizations serving Norman. Maximum award is $10,000. A three-week time frame for submittal of an application was conducted in May/June. On July 10, 2023, the Social & Voluntary Services Commission met to award the following agencies grant funds. 

 Agency 

Amount Awarded 

Aging Services 

$8,400.00 

Among Friends 

$9,600.00 

Assistance League 

$6,250.00 

Bethesda 

$10,000.00 

Big Brothers Big Sisters 

$9,870.00 

Bridges 

$10,000.00 

CASA 

$8,500.00 

CASP 

$4,500.00 

Catholic Charities 

$10,000.00 

Care A Vans 

$6,512.00 

CCFI 

$10,000.00 

CSBI 

$9,915.00 

Fostering Futures 

$10,000.00 

Full Circle 

$10,000.00 

Infant Crises 

$8,000.00 

Legal Aid 

$10,000.00 

Little Read Wagon 

$5,000.00 

Mary Abbott 

$5,000.00 

Meals on Wheels 

$10,000.00 

Mission Norman 

$5,500.00 

Pantry Partners 

$5,500.00 

Project Outreach 

$6,500.00 

Salvation Army 

$10,000.00 

Share & Grow 

$5,000.00 

St Francis 

$9,453.00 

Thunderbird Clubhouse 

$10,000.00 

Transition House 

$3,000.00 

Virtue Center 

$8,500.00 

The Planning Department is responsible for the staffing of this commission and the facilitating and monitoring of the awards 

