Copelin's Teaching Tools and Kidoodles Toy Zone, 425 W. Main St. in Norman, is offering to help parents who are stuck inside due to COVID-19 by helping put together home learning items for individual children, including appropriate-level workbooks, puzzles, flashcards, learning games, toys and other materials.
For more information, parents can call the store at 364-7070 and ask a staff member to assemble a learning kit for their child. Kits can be shipped or picked up curbside.
Due to Norman's state of emergency that was implemented recently by Mayor Breea Clark, indoor shopping is not permitted at this time.
