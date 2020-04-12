COVID-19 shows importance of emergency financial plans

The coronavirus pandemic has driven home the importance of financial management and emergency savings accounts. For some, it has been a difficult lesson to learn.
It is recommended consumers should have a least three to six months of living expenses in an emergency fund.
However, a recent survey by the Federal Reserve found that 46 percent of Americans don't have the funds to pay for an unexpected $400 bill. Since most of those who paid income tax in 2018 or 2019 will receive stimulus money in the next few weeks, this is a great time to get a jump on starting or adding to an emergency fund.
The purpose of the emergency stimulus payment is to help residents pay bills and stay financially healthy in the economic downturn.
Individual taxpayers who earned up to $75,000 annually should receive $1,200, while married couples with a combined income up to $150,000 will receive $2,400. Individuals with annual incomes of $75,001 to $100,000 and married couples with an income between $150,001 and $198,000 will receive lower amounts.
Single parents who filed as head of household and earned up to $112,500 will get the full $1,200. Also, those who qualify for the stimulus payment and have children will get an additional $500 per child under age 17.
These stimulus funds will be very helpful for the many people who currently are out of work. However, this money is meant to help people pay for basic needs. Make sure to pay essentials first, including food, shelter and transportation. Keeping insurance on health, homes, cars and personal belongs should come in second at this time.
Do not hesitate to take advantage of extra help that is available, including food assistance, loan forbearance or other help. Try to eliminate as many nonessential cost as possible.
For those fortunate enough to not need stimulus payments for everyday bills, or for those who are expecting a tax refund soon, this is a good opportunity to plan ahead, establishing or adding to an emergency account.
Open a money market or passbook savings account at the bank where you have your checking account. If you set up a mobile banking app, this emergency account can be linked to your checking account and money can be transferred between accounts from your computer or your smart phone. Consider this savings account as a new bill and transfer a set amount after each paycheck is deposited. Do this on a regular basis and you'll quickly see the amount grow. Consumers can make the transfer themselves through the phone app or have the bank do it automatically after each deposit.
The emergency stimulus package also can keep families from paying bills with a credit card, which typically would involve higher interest charges.
Once your savings account is established and you use money from it, replace the funds as soon as possible. Continue to build the account by depositing any extra income. For those who may get a raise at work, raise the amount of your regular savings deposit and watch the balance grown even quicker. This hard economic time we are currently going through can be the start of new healthy financial habits.
The Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status. OCES provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.