ALBANY — Williams, the Oklahoma energy giant, confirmed Friday that it has shelved the Constitution Pipeline, the proposed interstate natural gas pipeline that triggered a prolonged battle between environmental activists and pro-development advocates.
"Williams — with support from its partners, Duke, Cabot and AltaGas — has halted investment in the proposed Constitution project," the company said in a statement responding to questions from CNHI.
"While Constitution did receive positive outcomes in recent court proceedings and permit applications, the underlying risk adjusted return for this greenfield pipeline project has diminished in such a way that further development is no longer supported," Williams added.
Anne Marie Garti, an environmental lawyer who helped form the opposition group Stop the Pipeline, said the group "fought this epic eight-year battle with courage, conviction and intelligence."
"Perseverance pays off," Garti said.
Williams disclosed this week in a financial report that the investors in the Constitution Pipeline took a $345 million "impairment," suggesting that the investment in the mammoth 120-mile pipeline was being written off. "Impairment" is an accounting term meaning a reduction in the recoverable amount of a fixed asset.
Despite being approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the project skidded into trouble when New York regulators refused to issue water crossing permits, citing environmental concerns.
Constitution's footprint would have crossed hundreds of real estate parcels in Chenango, Delaware and Schoharie counties.
Garti said Stop the Pipeline's next mission is to ensure easements acquired by Constitution are removed from landowners' deeds.
Williams, in the statement released by the company's spokeswoman, Erica Jones, said: "Natural gas remains a critical part of our country's clean energy future, and Williams is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for natural gas as a reliable, low cost and clean alternative for power generation fuel, heating oil and diesel."
Williams, while stopping short of taking direct issue with New York regulators, also said: "Our existing pipeline network and expansions offer much better risk adjusted return than greenfield opportunities, which can be impacted by an ambiguous and vulnerable regulatory framework. We are prepared to deliver the clean energy benefits of natural gas now through infrastructure projects like Regional Energy Access, Leidy South and the Northeast Supply Enhancement."
The pipeline was designed to move 650,000 dekatherms of natural gas per day.
Just last September, Williams voiced optimism about the project, saying then Constitution "continues to represent much-needed energy infrastructure designed to bring natural gas to a region of the country confronting natural
gas supply constraints."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
