Because Facebook has experienced a seemingly endless list of problems during its 19 years of existence, Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg vowed in 2018 to “fix” Facebook. If you’ve been paying attention to the long list of Facebook scandals over the years, you that promise hasn’t quite worked out. Asking if Facebook is safe is a bit like asking if your car is safe; well, yes and no.
While it’s resting in your driveway, your car is probably safe, although cars have been known to spontaneously combust. Even so, it’s when you start driving your car that safety usually becomes an issue. How well can you drive Facebook? Do you know where the brakes are? If there’s a storm, do you know how to turn on the wipers? What is that big, round turny thing, anyway?
In its simplest form, Facebook is pretty safe. You put up your Facebook page, decorate it with some photographs, post a few things about yourself and start “networking” with your friends. You get to chat, send messages back and forth, post videos and do other interesting things. It’s good, harmless, wholesome fun, usually.
Things get a little dicey, though, when you start using Facebook “apps.” “Apps” (short for “applications”) are little programs you can install to work with Facebook and do cute things like send virtual (imaginary) gifts to your friends, such as flowers, hearts or even mixed drinks. Some apps allow you to play games while others let you search for news stories or videos. There are thousands of different apps written by thousands of different programmers.
Sadly, not all apps or apps programmers are nice. Anyone can write a Facebook app and Facebook administrators are hard-pressed to test them all for safety. Some apps are merely computer viruses in disguise, waiting to wreck your computer. Other apps contain nasty spyware designed to commit identity theft. There are lots of spam messages on Facebook, too, throwing up endlessly annoying ads and fake news stories. Some Facebook spam directs readers to porn sites, or infects them with viruses. Use a simple Google search to research apps and messages before getting involved and you’ll probably be OK; that’s what I do.
The biggest concern many folks have with Facebook is that of privacy and confidentiality. Way too many people put way too much personal information on their Facebook pages and then let anyone in the world have a look.
Failure to protect personal information has caused many people a lot of grief and heartache. There’s a big difference between safety and privacy. You can have safety locked in your house, but if you leave the windows wide open, you won’t have much privacy.
Police have been known to use information found on unsecured Facebook pages to bust people for all sorts of crimes. Employers regularly surf Facebook pages, looking for previously unknown information about their employees. Employees have been fired and students kicked out of school for posting unpopular opinions or malicious comments on Facebook. Facebook harassment and “cyber-bullying” can be a real problem. Just like online dating websites, people have gotten into deep trouble believing someone masquerading as someone they are not on Facebook.
The moral of this story is that, if you are going to be on Facebook, learn how to protect your personal information. Pay attention to all of the privacy settings. Be careful where you click. Don’t believe everything you read. Research apps before installing them and simply use some common sense. Just like you do when driving your car down the highway, practice some Facebook safety and you’ll be fine… probably.
