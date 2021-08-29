One of my clients once complained, “I think the Russians are trying to hack me!” “Don’t take it personally,” I replied, “it’s not just you; the Russians are trying to hack everyone.”
Like a biblical plague of locusts, computer criminals have descended on the Internet and seem determined to devour everything of value. Of course, it’s not “the Russians,” or “the Chinese,” or “the North Koreans” doing the damage, but simply people who live in those countries. They could just as easily be from Lawton, Oklahoma, or Des Moines, Iowa.
Faced with such a swarm of Internet bad guys, it can all seem a bit overwhelming. What’s a regular Internet user to do to stay out of harms way?
Here’s the best place to start: come to the library September 29, 2021, and I will show you how to keep the Internet bad guys out of your life, for free.
That’s right; Wednesday, September 29, at 6:30 p.m., be at the Central Location of the Norman Public Library to take my free, one night only class on computer and Internet safety. The class will give you the knowledge and access to the tools that will help you to, as the class is named, “Fight the Internet Bad Guys and Win.” Reserve your seat by calling the library at (405) 701-2600, or register online at pioneer.libnet.info/event/5524409.
“The Russians are hacking me” complaint reminded me of reports that surfaced almost seven years ago, describing how an “Executive Office of the President” White House computer network used by high-ranking advisors to President Obama was invaded, most likely by hackers working for the Russian government.
The attacks took place in 2014, early or mid-October, according to tight-lipped White House officials speaking under the condition of anonymity.
The White House only found out about the invasion after being tipped off by “an ally.”
While officials claim that no classified documents were stolen, years of experience have taught me to understand that to mean, “No classified documents were stolen that we know of, as of today.”
Then, in April of 2017, during a talk at the Aspen Institute, NSA Deputy Director Richard Ledgett revealed it was the State Department that had been hacked, and likened the affair to “hand to hand combat.”
While you may not be able to protect (or, fail to protect) your computer at the same level as government experts, there are many easily implemented steps you can take to keep your home computing devices and network out of the hands of the Internet bad guys.
“Why should I care about Internet bad guys?” you may ask. “All I ever do with my computer is read email, surf websites and buy things on Amazon and I’ve never had a problem. Besides, there’s nothing important on my computer.”
One of the first things you’ll learn in my class is that the Internet bad guys could care less if there’s anything important on your computer.
They are much more interested in gaining control of your computer and using it as a shield to hide behind while doing things like distributing computer viruses around the Internet.
Viruses on the Internet are like tornados in the Midwest; odds are, you can go a long time without ever being hit, but smart people prepare, anyway, because everyone seems to know someone who has been affected by a tornado. If you think that all you need to be safe on the Internet is an antivirus program, well… you need more.
The sad truth is, millions of perfectly intelligent people are ripped off of billions of dollars every year, and all they ever did was click on the wrong thing at the wrong time. It’s not a matter of intelligence; it’s a matter of education.
Come learn how to be safe on the Internet. Learn how to fight the Internet bad guys and win; you’ll be glad you did.