A bank with three Norman locations was recently named as ‘America’s Best Bank’ in Oklahoma by a popular weekly news magazine.
Newsweek partnered with LendingTree, an online lending company, to create rankings for the top financial institutions in every state. First United Bank was named in the list for the Small Bank category in Oklahoma.
First United was among 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions who were considered. Each financial institution was evaluated on the savings and checking accounts they offer based on 55 separate factors. These factors helped to determine a best-in-class option in 19 categories — including the best big and small bank in every state.
“I am incredibly proud of our high performing employees. I truly believe it is their commitment to living our values and their desire to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely that makes our organization so outstanding,” Greg Massey, CEO of First United Bank, said in a news release.
