• Alfalfa: Alfalfa and hay trade movement was moderate this week with winter weather including heavy snowfall in the western part of the state to heavy rainfall in the remainder of the region causing the slow movement. All trades reported were mostly steady from last reported prices. Demand good with concerns of hay inventory dwindling down if cold and wet weather continues. Reports of moisture received varied from 3 tenths to a inch over the last week or so. All hay reported FOB Oklahoma unless otherwise noted.
Central Oklahoma: Good quality large squares 4x4x8 $150/ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: Premium quality large round bales $190/ton DEL. Supreme quality $220/ton DEL.
Western Oklahoma: Premium quality large round bales $175-$180/ton FOB. Good quality grinding hay $90/ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Good mixed grass hay large round bales $70-$80/ton FOB
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay:
Central Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: $90-$95/ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma Direct Feeder Cattle Trade:
Receipts: 701; Last Week 1,858; Last Year 6,538
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers too lightly tested Demand moderate. Supply consisted of 100% over 600 pounds and 88% heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weigh point with a 2-3% shrink or equivalent and with a 8-12 cent slide on calves and 4-8 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales up to 14 days for delivery.
