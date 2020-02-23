Insurance commission talks cost savings in year one

Glen Mulready has made some changes in the past year since taking over leadership of the Oklahoma Insurance Department, including a move into a new building and a branding of the agency.
The agency had just been in its new building for about a week when Mulready stopped by the Transcript office Monday. He said the move should save the state about $15 million over the next 25 years. The state now pays about $500,000 a year to lease space.
"It just didn't make sense long term," Mulready said.
The building project broke ground in November 2018 under Mulready's predecessor John Doak. The agency at the time said the project was budgeted at $10.5 million. The new 32,000-square-foot office is at 400 N.E. 50th St. in Oklahoma City, about two miles from the Capitol.
The agency has about 125 employees with eight operating out of Tulsa and the remaining in Oklahoma City.
Mulready said the Insurance Department generates about $350 million for the state annually with about 55% going into public safety pensions and the remaining going to general revenue. The agency has a annual budget of about $15 million. It collects 2.25% for every dollar paid on insurance premiums.
The commissioner said he looked at everything when he took office last year to find additional ways to save money. A few examples he shared where getting rid of a couple of vehicles and cut down some memberships and subscriptions in the communications division.
He said the department was about to save about $90,000 from eliminating some memberships and subscriptions and used part of those savings to rebrand the agency, which he said had a lack of consistency. Over the years new logos and messaging had been used across multiple mediums such as the website and brochures. The idea was to have one message used across the entire department, Mulready said. The department paid a local firm to come in and help develop that new branding and messaging.
"About a month ago we launched a new website that is a lot more user-friendly and more consistent with our message," he said.
Being user friendly is important to Mulready who said consumer assistance is a key part of the agency's role. Last year the department fielded about 17,000 calls from residents frustrated with an insurance claim, he said. Calls were about various types of insurance claims including homeowners, auto and health.
"In my first six months we recovered $5.1 million for those consumers compared to $3.8 million for the entire year before," he said. "We have plenty of other hats to wear, but our No. 1 role is consumer protection."
