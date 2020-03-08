OU’s EMBA in Energy Program reports rankings gains
The University of Oklahoma’s Energy Institute had two major rankings for its Executive MBA in Energy program. The institute, which is facilitated by OU’s Michael F. Price College of Business, received three write-ups in the February issue of Hart Energy’s industry magazine, Oil and Gas Investor, including the No. 1 ranking in its premiere Top 15 Energy Graduate Programs listing.
Additionally, the program was ranked No. 10 in Ivy Exec’s Top EMBA Programs in the U.S. Southwest.
According to Oil and Gas Investor, OU’s EMBA in Energy program, which places senior energy industry experts alongside students, creates “an environment of intensive collaboration and networking” and is “carefully designed to provide students with the exact tools they need to advance.”
According to Ivy Exec’s website, “the University of Oklahoma’s Executive MBA in Energy not only provides the core functional business disciplines and skills of an executive MBA but also delivers advanced, specialized knowledge of the energy industry. OU’s 15-month, primarily online program provides you with the business tools, practical insights and critical skills essential to compete and advance in the global energy business.”
The Price College of Business Energy Institute, established in 2011, provides a community of practitioners and academics to advance innovative and sustainable solutions to the critical energy challenges facing the nation and the global community through education, research and outreach.
Norman minister serves as Senate chaplain
OKLAHOMA CITY – Pastor Mike Butler, of Crosspointe Church in Norman, served as chaplain to the Senate during the fifth week of session.
Butler was sponsored by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman. He has served as the lead pastor of Crosspointe Church for almost 20 years. He is also an adjunct professor at Hillsdale College in Moore, teaching various subjects including Christian Theology, Biblical Interpretation, and Comparative Religions.
The duties of the Senate Chaplain include opening Senate floor sessions with prayer and offering a brief devotional on the last day of each legislative week.
Woody achieves Circle of Success recognition
Mark E. Woody, CFP, CLU, ChFC, APMA, CASL, CKA, a private wealth advisor with Kindred Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Norman, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement this year.
To earn this achievement, Woody established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction. He has 30 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
As a private wealth advisory practice, Kindred Wealth provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients
OU Medicine neurology specialist honored
OKLAHOMA CITY — Dr. Nidhiben Anadani, OU Medicine neurologist, was recently recognized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as a Partner in MS Care, for her expertise in treating MS.
As a Partner in MS Care, Anadani appears on the National MS Society website as a physician specializing in the care of patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Anadani, an assistant professor with the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Department of Neurology, completed fellowship training in neuroimmunology and multiple sclerosis at the University of Rochester, New York, and completed a neurology residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark. She earned her medical degree in the Republic of Mauritius.
