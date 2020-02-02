Local business briefs

Simmons joins Noble Sunshine Realty
Cody Simmons joined Rhonda Simmons's Sunshine Realty LLC office as in Noble as a sales associate. Simmons' knowledge, public relation skills and ability to problem solve will be great assets to his real estate career.
He is a lifetime Oklahoma resident and graduated from Lexington High School and Mid-America Technology Center. He is employed with the Department of Corrections. During his 11 years of employment at DOC, he has received many promotions leading him to his current position.
Simmons and his wife, Krystal, live in Norman.
Contact Simmons via phone or text at 203-2449 or email cody.sunshinerealty@gmail.com
Norman Regional receives accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Norman Regional Health System for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. Norman Regional was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
More than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to: tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw; shortness of breath; cold sweat; unusual tiredness; heartburn-like feeling; nausea or vomiting; sudden dizziness, and fainting.
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24 hours a day every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they comply with standard Chest Pain Center protocols and are equipped with a robust hypothermia program for post-cardiac arrest treatment. These facilities also maintain a "No Diversion Policy" for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients.
Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care and developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review, and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed stringent criteria, and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.
Norman city department earn accreditation
Norman Public Works, Utilities, and Parks and Recreation Departments received full accreditation by the American Public Works Association (APWA) in 2019. This accreditation formally verifies and recognizes that the agencies are in full compliance with the recommended management practices set forth in the association's Public Works Management Practices Manual.
Norman’s Public Works, Utilities, and Parks & Recreation Departments received their original APWA Accreditation in December 2010; and they received their first Re-Accreditation in January 2015.
The Public Works, Utilities and Parks & Recreation Departments’ Re-Accreditation indicates that the departments have met all applicable accreditation documentation and practices over time. The awarding of the APWA Re-Accreditation shows that the staff has dedicated themselves to concepts of improvement and in-depth self-assessment of department policies, procedures and practices.
The Public Works Department is organized into seven functional divisions, including: administration, engineering, fleet management, streets, stormwater, traffic control and transit. The department also provides transportation, stormwater/flood control and subdivision development services through the development review, construction, reconstruction, operation and maintenance of public infrastructure.
The Utilities Department provides environmentally sound and efficient service through six divisions, including: administration, line maintenance, environmental services, sanitation, water treatment and water reclamation.
Norman’s Parks and Recreation Department facilitates neighborhood and community parks, recreation centers, a golf course and driving range, a swim complex and waterslides, splash pads, tennis center, a special services center and offers cultural arts and senior citizen activities.
The purpose of accreditation is to promote excellence in the operation and management of a public works agency, its programs and employees. Accreditation is designed to assist the agency in continuous improvement of operations and management, and in providing a valid and objective evaluation of agency programs as a service to the public and the profession.
Originally awarded the prestigious accreditation by APWA’s Accreditation Council in 2010, Norman became the 63rd agency in North America to be awarded APWA Accreditation designation, and the first of two in the state with Edmond joining them in 2013.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.