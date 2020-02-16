Business Smart talk to be held in Norman
The Oklahoma Small Business Development Center and the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service will present a Business Smart Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Cleveland County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service office, room C, 601 E. Robinson St. The workshop is open to the public.
The workshop is designed to assist entrepreneurs and small business owners in starting and operating a business successfully. Oklahoma SBDC adviser, James Arati, will discuss business planning, marketing, budgeting and financing options. After the workshop, Arati will be available to meet with aspiring entrepreneurs to talk about their business questions or to register for business consulting.
The workshop registration fee is $25. To register for this workshop or see other upcoming workshops, visit https://business.oksbdc.org/Events.aspx
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least one week in advance. Language assistance services are available for limited English proficient individuals with appropriate advance notice. Please contact Oklahoma SBDC Training Manager, Cindy Ruminer at cindy.ruminer@oksbdc.org or (580) 745-2877.
McCarty named Home Builders president
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Home Builders Association named Curtis McCarty, owner of C.A. McCarty Construction, as the 2020 OkHBA president on Jan. 11 at the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. Also installed to leadership roles were Jim Schuff of Vesta Homes in Oklahoma City as vice president/treasurer and Brandon Jackson of Tara Homes in Tulsa as vice president/secretary. Briana Ross, an attorney in Tulsa, was installed as the chair of the Associates Council.
The association also added four people to its Oklahoma Housing Hall of Fame: Mike Gilles, owner Savannah Builders LLC; Donald L. Herrington was a mid-century developer, builder, and realtor; J.W. Mashburn, owner J. W. Mashburn Homes; and Gene McKown, owner Ideal Homes,
Mathematician, STEM Advocate Williams to speak at OU
Talithia Williams, a renowned statistician, TED speaker and television host, will speak at a Presidential Speakers Series dinner at the University of Oklahoma, set for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma Memorial Union, 900 Asp Ave., on the OU Norman campus.
Williams has made it her life’s work to excite people of all ages and backgrounds about the bold possibilities of a STEM education and to “STEMpower” women and minorities to enter STEM professions. In her talk at OU, Williams will share inspiring stories of trailblazing women who fought through the obstacles, shattered stereotypes and embraced their STEM passions in her talk, “Power in Numbers: The Rebel Women of Mathematics.”
An expert in data analytics, Williams is known for taking advanced numerical concepts and simplifying them for broad audiences in amusing and insightful ways – a skill that has contributed to her popularity as a TED speaker. As associate dean for research and experiential learning and associate professor of mathematics at Harvey Mudd College, she develops statistical models that emphasize the spatial and temporal structure of data and applies them to real-world problems.
Williams also enthusiastically champions the contributions of scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians and their vital role in transforming our future. She is the host of NOVA Wonders, a PBS mini-series that explores the biggest questions on the frontiers of science. The Los Angeles Times praised the show for sending the message “that scientists come in a range of ages, genders, colors and hairstyles.
Her latest book, Power in Numbers: The Rebel Women of Mathematics, reflects her dedication to rebranding the field of mathematics as anything but dry, technical or male-dominated.
She has received numerous honors as an educator, including the Mathematical Association of America’s Henry L. Alder Award for Distinguished Teaching. Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Spelman College, a master’s degree in mathematics from Howard University and a doctoral degree in statistics from Rice University.
Limited seating is available by reservation for OU students, faculty, staff and alumni with overflow seating available to the public. For reservations, more information and accommodations, email specialevents@ou.edu or call (405) 325-1701.
Richards named Realtor of the Year
Weichert, Realtors — Centennial in Norman announced Angela Richards has been named the company’s Realtor of the Year for 2019.
The Norman-based real estate company also recognized top producing agent, Ambra Anderson, with its Newcomer of the Year award.
All awards are based on achieving specified production requirements per award category in gross commission income earned or real estate transactions closed in 2019, as well as an agent’s community involvement.
Richards and Anderson are part of a team of talented agents at Weichert, Realtors —Centennial, which offers an array of real estate services. The office is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The full service real estate agency serves the Oklahoma City metro area.
Homes by Tabor launches Phase 2 at The Waters in Moore
OKLAHOMA CITY — Local homebuilder Homes By Taber launched Phase 2 at The Waters, one of their communities of new construction homes in Moore. The first day of sales for the 53 homes was Feb. 1.
“The Waters is a sought-after Moore neighborhood and as soon as we announced we’d be expanding into a second phase, people were signing up for an opportunity to get the first pick of the homesites. With so many homesites on ponds and culs-de-sac or with a tree-lined view, it’s no surprise that this phase is so popular. However, we were a little surprised when we arrived to see future homeowners lined up to stake their claim to their new land,” said Lindsay Haltom, Homes by Taber’s director of marketing.
At the end of the day on Saturday, eight families purchased homes in The Waters, making it a record-breaking launch for any new Homes by Taber neighborhood.
A total of 53 single-family homes will be built in Phase 2 of The Waters. Haltom said most of the lots back up to either a pond or tree-lined space, giving them scenic views and privacy. With 45 floor plans to choose from, ranging from 1,500 to 3,350 square feet of space, there are plenty of designs to accommodate a wide range of lifestyles.
Construction on new showcase homes in Phase 2 of The Waters have just started and they are now available for sale.
The Waters is located off North Eastern Avenue, near the intersection with NE 27th Street. The neighborhood is just 1.5 miles from Interstate 240 and 2.5 miles from Interstate 35.
