Local business briefs

Mitchell completes Weichert training
Weichert, Realtors — Centennial in Norman, announced that assistant Trent Mitchell successfully completed the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. Management Academy training. The intense five-day Weichert academy is a top-level program for real estate management training and focuses on building world-class real estate offices.
The concentrated program emphasizes systems installation and business planning, recruiting, training and career development and includes a tour of the corporate campus in Morris Plains, N.J., where franchise principals actually see the various Weichert divisions at work.
Weichert, Realtors — Centennial is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office.
U.S. Cellular names Morris Moore store manager (mug)
MOORE — U.S. Cellular named Ashley Morris as retail store manager for its Moore location at 705 S.W. 19th St. In this role, Morris is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
Morris has worked with U.S. Cellular since March 2011 and has nine years of experience in the wireless industry. She recently served as a retail store manager with U.S. Cellular in Oklahoma City. In her free time she enjoys competing with the Oklahoma Curling Association and Bad Axe throwing league. When Morris isn’t traveling or going on adventures she is watching sporting events and supporting her OSU Pokes.
U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience.
Ashley joins Weichert, Realtors — Centennial
Victoria Ashley joined Weichert, Realtors — Centennial's Norman office, 360 24th Ave. Northwest, suite 126. The office is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has grown steadily since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, launched the company's franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as "a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business." Each Weichert franchised office is independently owned and operated.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.