Moore Psychologist serves as Senate Psychologist of the Day
Dr. Jennifer Morris Steber, Ph.D., served as Psychologist of the Day in the State Senate during the fourth week of session.
Steber was sponsored by Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore. She is a clinical child and adolescent psychologist who practices in Moore.
Norman nurse serves as Senate Nurse of the Day
Susan Thompson RN, APRN-CNP, of Norman, served as Nurse of the Day for the State Senate during the third week of session.
Thompson is a member of the Oklahoma Nurses Association and the Association of Oklahoma Nurse Practitioners. She is a psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner working with children, teens and adults.
Thompson was sponsored by Sen. Mary Boren, R-Norman.
The duties of the Nurse of the Day include offering medical assistance, when necessary, to members of the Legislature as well as legislative staff and others at the State Capitol.
Thompson served as Nurse of the Day on Feb. 20.
Norman nurse serves as Nurse of the Day for Senate
Katherine Cocks, RN, of Norman, served as Nurse of the Day for the State Senate during the third week of session.
Cocks is a member of the Oklahoma Nurses Association. She has been a registered nurse for over 35 years with experience in intensive care, dialysis and pediatrics.
Cocks was sponsored by Sen. Mary Boren, R-Norman.
Local dentists donate to Mission of Mercy
The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy held its 11th annual event in Stillwater, where Oklahoma Dental Association members and Moore residents, Rick Freeman and Larry Leemaster, both of Moore, and Suzie Beavers, Jamie Belknap, Clinton Blake, Steve Bradley, Perry Brooks, Seth Brooks, Kristen Campbell, Mary Hamburg, Angelina Hill, Stephanie Hubbard, Jennifer Jenkins, Moe Karami, Larry Lavelett, Catherine Lee, Doug Rockwood, Sara Spurlock, John Starcevich, Susan Whiteneck and Stephen Young, all of Norman, were among the dental professionals who donated dental services. During the free two-day dental clinic, volunteers treated individuals of all ages and provided $1.5 million in donated care, which included cleanings, fillings extractions, root canals on front teeth and additional ways to improve the smile at no cost to patients. In total, volunteers performed dental procedures on 1,243 patients, averaging $1,193 of donated dental care per patient.
It took over 2,100 volunteers to achieve this level of success at the 2020 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy. Volunteers provide free dental screenings and care to as many patients as time, volunteers and supplies will allow, with no identification or insurance required.
The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is hosted in a different city each year. The 2021 event will be held in Shawnee on Feb. 12 and 13.
The annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is underwritten by the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation. Additional sponsors included Patterson Dental, Burkhart, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Medical Waste Services, McConaghie Dental Lab and more.
Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is produced by the Oklahoma Dental Association, the Oklahoma Dental Foundation and the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation. Donations for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy dental clinic are accepted at www.okmom.org.
— Submitted Content
