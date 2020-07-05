Despite restrictions lifting on dining rooms last month, some Norman restaurants are still utilizing other dining options.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some local restaurants say residents are continuing to use no-contact dining options such as drive-thru and the use of third party delivery services such as Doordash and Uber Eats.
Aaron Anderson, general manager of Van’s Pig Stands in Norman, said customers are still primarily using non-dining room options. He said he would guess 65% of their business has come through curbside and to-go orders since March.
“We didn’t see a big surge (in dine-in business) like I thought we would when we first opened up, but people are starting to trickle back in for sure,” Anderson said. “It almost seems like we have more people dine-in during lunch than at night, which makes sense, because people are out and about at work.”
Brady Sexton, owner of Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails, said after closing March 17, they added themselves to Doordash and transitioned to use only curbside orders until last month. Sexton said they continued to wait to reopen despite restrictions lifting on dining rooms starting May 1.
“We (waited until) June 1 to see what other restaurants were doing and (because we weren’t) really sure people were ready to go back out yet,” Sexton said. “The first two weeks were pretty decent. (We made around) 60-70% of sales from previous years, which is still pretty bad, but still manageable.”
When daily COVID-19 cases started to rise again in the mid-June, Sexton saw business decline and said it hasn’t picked back up since. Sexton said they are seeing less than 50% of what Scratch recorded at this time in previous years.
“If it doesn't turn around pretty soon we will be considering closing temporarily, or suspending operations or going back to curbside only, depending on what happens,” Sexton said.
The patrons that do wish to dine-in are typically electing to sit on the patio, according to Sexton.
“Our patio has 9 tables and I think six were seated last night, so (that’s a) little promising,” Sexton said. “Of course our tables are spread out and everyone is wearing masks and we are overly sanitizing everything all day, so we're doing the best we can to the best of our abilities, but it just hasn’t turned into business yet.”
Sexton said while they have tried to market to the college crowd in the last year, their demographic is primarily older residents. Sexton said it seems that older residents are more reluctant to dine-in than younger people.
“We do have some specials that college students would like, (and they’re) the ones that have zero fear about getting out right now,” Sexton said. “(But) we just don’t have that crowd, I think our crowd is just a much more cautious group of people.”
Laura Duprez, owner of Gaberino’s Homestyle Italian Restaurant, said her business has also seen a decline in recent weeks, and their profits last month totaled less than 60 percent compared to June 2019.
She said it took about a week after restrictions eased in June before COVID-19 cases started rising, which caused their dine-in business to decline.
“I think people aren't going back out as much due to the cases,” Duprez said. “Things are holding steady a little bit, but it’s still a little scary because we have seen business slow down again in the last two weeks.”
Duprez said while business is a little slow, she is thankful business hasn’t completely dropped off.
“I think that people are still going out a little bit,” Duprez said. “I think that maybe they know at our restaurant that we are following social distancing and it’s not super crowded.”
Since the initial closure in March, Duprez estimates they have yet to reach 50% capacity in their dining room, so there is plenty of room to social distance.
“We have the patio too, so that’s been a nice option for people when the weather has been cooler and people feel comfortable eating outside,” Duprez said. “Takeout business is starting to get a little bit busier again, but not like it was when we were closed.”
