In August, Norman resident Alex Kangas started a business with the purpose of “bringing the heat” to the Oklahoma City metro area.
Kangas recently started, a mobile sauna company that brings a Finnish style sauna on the go. Löyly Sauna is now one of only five other mobile sauna businesses in North America that allow customers to have a Sauna bathing experience delivered right to their door.
Kangas said he was introduced to saunas at an early age.
“I grew up in northern Minnesota, so the sauna culture was very big up there,” Kangas said. “When I was traveling up there a couple years ago, I noticed these barrel saunas that look like a large barrel. I thought that would be a really great idea to put it on a trailer and deliver it in a mobile way to people’s homes.”
After market research revealed their scarcity in the country, Kangas started the company in April, but delayed the opening until August due to COVID-19.
“With the pandemic, some of my operations haven’t been fully implemented, such as going out to events and things like that where people can rent [the sauna] on a per-person basis,” Kangas said.
Kangas said since August, his business has been met with intrigue and questions about the sauna on wheels.
“Any time people see me driving around with the sauna on the trailer, there is a ton of interest, because it’s not something you see everyday,” Kangas said.
Kangas said he is steadily building a customer base as he diversifies industry partnerships.
“I am starting to partner with local businesses like gyms, local yoga teachers and therapists to offer a little package,” Kangas said. “For example, if a gym doesn’t have a sauna for themselves, we create a package for them to rent [it multiple times].”
Kangas noted several reasons for deciding to launch his mobile sauna business. He mentioned people could use it to enhance events or camping trips, and also pointed to health and exercise benefits that come from using saunas.
A 2018 study published in BioMed Central associates sauna usage with reduced cardiovascular mortality. Kangas said saunas can also have therapeutic benefits for people who use them after exercising, and they can also burn a few extra calories.
He said many people will do a workout and then spend 10 to 15 minutes in a sauna.
“It’s not a workout in itself, but it significantly aids the workout that you did,” Kangas said.
Another common reason people use saunas, Kangas said, is because of reports of detoxification and a positive effect on blood circulation.
“You know when people have [spa] or botox parties, they can actually add the sauna to compliment the regimen,” Kangas said.
As some people are opting to exercise from home and avoid gyms due to COVID-19, Kangas said his service is a way for those people to try out sauna usage.
“I want to let people experience traditional Finnish Sauna and allow people to experience this part of the culture and in the pandemic area, get a taste of it in the privacy of their home,” Kangas said.
