Local startup offers new way of communicating for businesses

For any businesses looking for different ways to connect with clients and customers, a new local startup thinks it has the answer.
Respond Flow, a new Oklahoma business, is offering a new communication method for businesses of any size. Their service allows businesses to connect with customers via SMS text messaging, which they believe is a more efficient and personal way for businesses to build relationships.
Once a businesses signs up for Respond Flow, they will receive a 10-digit phone number that will include the area code of where their business is located. Once they have the number, the business can begin using the number to craft personalized text messages to send to one client or multiple clients at the same time.
Their service includes features such as messaging templates which allows businesses to input a client's information in the template for easy messaging. Respond Flow also allows businesses to schedule their text messages to be sent at a specific time or date.
"Email can be tricky to use for business communication," Matt Morfopulos, chief growth officer, said. "With texting, businesses can be more conversational and it allows users to communicate similarly to how they talk on a day to day basis. We're trying to give a way for small and medium sized businesses different ways to communicate with clients in a more personal way."
While the company is currently operating in Oklahoma City, all five members of its leadership team met while attending the University of Oklahoma. They all attended OU for degrees in business and entrepreneurship, and eventually discovered they all had growing interests in starting a business.
The idea for Respond Flow originated from CEO Martin Lien while he was working for a company selling medical devices. They were struggling to connect with all of their clients when Lien suggested that company members should personally text all of them. They began manually sending text messages to all of the clients and found their rate of success selling their products increased by 120%.
That rate of success of business communication through texting is consistent with recent research on the changing communication preferences of businesses. As millennials continue to work their way into businesses, research shows they prefer communicating with clients through text messaging instead of emailing or phone calls in an effort to make workplaces less formal, according to researcher Larry Alton with Forbes.com.
Respond Flow is capitalizing on that idea, as they argue people are continuing to prefer the advantages of texting when it comes to communicating.
"We're automating the boring and tedious parts of outreach," said Peter Daggett, community manager. "[We set it up] to where whenever someone puts their information in on a website for a business, that business can automatically send the customer a text that has their first name in it, it's personalized based on the questions their asking, and the customer can respond to it so they can jump into a two-way conversation with someone or they can call that number and have it forwarded to whatever business line that the business wants."
The company has been busy in recent months marketing their services to local businesses. They recently competed in the OU Entrepreneurship Expo and were selected as one of three finalists for the Norman Innovation Challenge, which gives local startups an opportunity to pitch their ideas to business leaders.
Denise Parris, assistant professor of entrepreneurship at OU, helps organize the annual entrepreneurship expo, and said she's been impressed with the team at Respond Flow.
"It's been neat over time to see how the idea has changed," Parris said. "They've worked on their ability to think strategically and going from the theory of business to putting into practice. It's been neat to see them develop those skills. My hope is Respond Flow becomes a common name."
While the company already has clients their helping with their business communication, they hope to continue growing and expanding and eventually work their way into international markets. Morfopulos said they believe there are many different kinds of companies who could benefit from their services.
"At the end of the day, you can make a billion products but it's all about understanding the customer, and finding out what they want and meeting their needs," he said. "We believe we can help businesses connect with their customers in more personal ways."
Jesse Crittenden366-3540Follow me @jcritt31jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
