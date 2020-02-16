Luncheon to feature business district development

Business district development will be the main topic at the upcoming Retail & Development Luncheon, cohosted by the Norman Chamber of Commerce and VisitNorman. The lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 The Studio at Sooner Theatre, 110 E. Main St. in Norman.
Beverly Abell, downtown development manager of the City of Mesquite, Texas, will discuss the ins and outs of how to develop a city's business district. Also on hand to discuss retail and development in Norman, will be Sean Rieger, development attorney with Rieger Law Group, and Sara Kaplan, retail business manager of the City of Norman.
Abell is an award-winning downtown development expert whose career has spanned over three decades and includes work on local, national and international levels. She has managed five local programs in three states and is the recipient of the first Oklahoma Main Street Program Manager of the Year award. Abell has served as a "road warrior" at the National Main Street Center in Washington, D.C. and served clients spanning from Delaware to Alabama. She also serves on the Texas Downtown Association Board of Directors.
Sponsors of the event include presenting sponsor Hallbrooke Development Group; centerpiece sponsor Walmart East; platinum sponsors Fowler Automotive, Moore Norman Technology Center and Norman Regional Health System; and Gold sponsors BancFirst, Eide Bailly, First Fidelity Bank, First United Bank and OEC Fiber.
Tickets are $20 for Norman Chamber members and $25 for non-members.
RSVP to bit.ly/RetailLunch20 by Friday. For more information contact Erica Millar at erica@normanchamber.com or 321-7260.
