Two graduates of Moore Norman Technology Center and a local business were recently honored by the Oklahoma Career and Technical Education Equity Council.
Shaina Wills received the Outstanding Non-Traditional Student Award, and Chrissy Blake received the Outstanding Student/Graduate Award. Danielson Fuel Services in Norman received the Outstanding Business/Industry Partner Award. All three were nominated by Matt Fix, MNTC HIRE coordinator.
They were among 14 Oklahomans honored, along with four businesses and organizations, at the 26th annual Making It Work Day at the Capitol on Feb. 13. Making It Work Day recognizes individuals who are committed to removing barriers to success for single-parent families by providing educational experiences for students beyond the classroom. The presentations were made at a ceremony at the Oklahoma History Center. The ceremony also recognized nontraditional students.
Wills was referred to the HIRE program by Baptist Homes for Children, where she lives with her three children; with background issues and a limited work history, she was looking for enjoyable work that would allow her to take care of herself and her family financially, Fix said.
Wills entered the carpentry program at MNTC and, as part of her work, made a hall tree bench that was donated to Baptist Homes for Children for a charity auction, where it sold for $2,500, Fix said. During a school break, Wills took an internship at Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman; after she completed the program, the hospital offered her a job, and during the second half of her studies, she regularly worked part-time at Griffin whenever school was on a break, Fix said.
Blake, a mother of four, started the HIRE program in March 2019 in the technical office professional program because she was interested in working in an office setting, Fix said. He would have liked to have her join the MNTC team after graduation, he added, but the tech center did not have any openings at the time. Instead, Blake attained a job with State Farm Insurance.
“The interviewer mentioned that part of the job would be in sales, and unfortunately, Chrissy didn’t have any experience in that,” Fix said. “Chrissy responded by saying, ‘You’re right. I haven’t done that before, but you know what? I can do that.’ She actually sold the interviewer on the fact that she could, in fact, sell to people.”
Danielson Fuel is a family-owned business that provides services for convenience stores in five states. Last spring, the company contact Moore Norman Technology Center when it had an opening for an administrative assistant, Fix said.
“We spoke with their owner and advised that we had a young lady that had completed our administrative program and was looking for either an internship or employment. The only issue was that she had pretty extensive legal barriers on her background,” Fix said. “The owner, Mike Lawson, stated that he was a big believer in providing second chances and would love the opportunity to meet with our student and see if it was a good fit.”
After the interview, Fix said, the company offered the student a job and within a few months gave her a raise and a $500 bonus.
“Every business values customer loyalty and strives to provide good services,” Fix said. “Danielson Fuel has demonstrated that they are not only a good business but also a great community partner. Looking at people for who they are and being willing to take a chance on employees that other companies might look down upon speaks volumes to the company’s integrity and mission.”
OkCTEEC is affiliated with the administrative division of the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education. The council advocates for students pursuing nontraditional careers and for resources for educating single parents.
“The mission of OkCTEEC is to increase the awareness of collegiate and technical education by focusing on high expectations and full participation for all students and employees in career and education in Oklahoma. The Making It Work Day Ceremony is held to recognize those individuals, programs and business partners that have worked so hard throughout the year as well as bring a direct awareness to state senators and legislators,” said KayTee Niquette, Work Prep and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families coordinator at the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.
She serves as an adviser for OkCTEEC, along with Lisa French of the Department of Human Services and Gina McPherson of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
“Making it Work Day is our annual opportunity to spotlight the investment and hard work that is being done to empower our students who are single parents and most often first generation students who dream and want to pursue higher education,” said Lisa D. Brown, OkCTEEC president and director for career transitions at Oklahoma City Community College. “We encourage them to aspire to set goals as never before, take the steps to achieve those goals and then gain the confidence and success of completing those goals.
OkCTEEC’s purposes include promoting and supporting career and technology education, increasing its effectiveness, promoting research in the field and in educational equity, developing leadership and advocating for equity and diversity.
For more information about OkCTEEC, visit okcteec.org. For more information about the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, visit www.okcareertech.org.
