Volunteers gather Aug. 23 to distribute school supplies collected in July to 20 Moore schools to help teachers offset personal costs of supplies. Pictured, from left, are Moore Superintendent Robert Romines, Moore Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kim Brown, Moore Involved chair Jennifer Seals, Maggie Alfaro with First Fidelity Bank, Gareth Williams with Armstrong Bank, State Sen. Darrell Weaver, Katelyn Dockery with Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Mike Smith with BancFirst; Skyler Parker with the Moore Food Resource Center and Clayton Ramick with Moore Public Schools Foundation.

MOORE — The Moore Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals group, Moore Involved, gathered more than 3,700 individual school supplies — a value of more than $6,700 — and donated them to Moore Public Schools to help teachers offset personal costs of school supplies.

With a combination of supplies and monetary donations, Moore Involved provided supplies to 20 Moore schools, including 10 elementary schools, all six junior high schools, all three senior high schools and Vista Academy. Each school received about $350 worth of supplies.

“This program continues to grow each year, and I’m so pleased to see the amount of support we receive from not only Chamber members but the entire Moore community,” said Kim Brown, Moore Chamber president and CEO. “We are proud of the community coming together to help support our local schools and teachers and to make an impact on our children’s education.”

