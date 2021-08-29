MOORE — The Moore Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals group, Moore Involved, gathered more than 3,700 individual school supplies — a value of more than $6,700 — and donated them to Moore Public Schools to help teachers offset personal costs of school supplies.
With a combination of supplies and monetary donations, Moore Involved provided supplies to 20 Moore schools, including 10 elementary schools, all six junior high schools, all three senior high schools and Vista Academy. Each school received about $350 worth of supplies.
“This program continues to grow each year, and I’m so pleased to see the amount of support we receive from not only Chamber members but the entire Moore community,” said Kim Brown, Moore Chamber president and CEO. “We are proud of the community coming together to help support our local schools and teachers and to make an impact on our children’s education.”
2021 Fill the Bus sponsors were:
• Presenting: First Fidelity Bank
• Superintendent: First United Bank, Great Plains Bank, Eaton Business Solutions, Integrity Inventory Solutions, Armstrong Bank, Red Star Consulting, Moore Funeral & Cremation, Thurman Lynch Allstate and Eide Bailly
• Principal: Storage ‘R’ Us, Tinker Federal Credit Union, Julie Cook Allstate, ACE Party Supplies, Debbie R. Anderson Whittington Realty, Green Hope Wellness Clinic and Senator Darrel Weaver
• Educator: MidFirst Bank and Moore Rotary Club
• Board: Brown O’Haver
• Social Media: Moore Public Schools Foundation