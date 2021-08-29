Volunteers gather Aug. 23 to distribute school supplies collected in July to 20 Moore schools to help teachers offset personal costs of supplies. Pictured, from left, are Moore Superintendent Robert Romines, Moore Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kim Brown, Moore Involved chair Jennifer Seals, Maggie Alfaro with First Fidelity Bank, Gareth Williams with Armstrong Bank, State Sen. Darrell Weaver, Katelyn Dockery with Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Mike Smith with BancFirst; Skyler Parker with the Moore Food Resource Center and Clayton Ramick with Moore Public Schools Foundation.