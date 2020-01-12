Census bureau ramps up hiring efforts
The U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up its national recruiting efforts to hire up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census in communities across the country to reach its goal of more than 2 million applicants.
The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions, or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
Anyone age 18 and older, such as recent high school graduates, college students, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and people who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. People who already have jobs and want to earn extra income evenings and weekends are also encouraged to apply.
The selection process begins this month, with paid training occurring in March and April. After paid training, most positions work between May and early July.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.
Jones Energy announces completion of merger
AUSTIN, Texas — Jones Energy II Inc. announced that it has completed its previously announced merger with Revolution II WI Holding Company LLC, an affiliate of Mountain Capital Partners LP, for aggregate consideration of $201.5 million.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Jones Energy stockholders will receive approximately $14.06 in cash for each share of Jones Energy Class A common stock, each unit of Jones Energy Holdings II LLC or each Jones Energy restricted stock unit they own, as applicable, without any interest, less any required withholding taxes.
The final consideration of approximately $14.06 per share reflects the inclusion of all of the company’s outstanding equity securities entitled to receive the merger consideration as of the closing date and replaces the previously estimated per share price of approximately $14.11. Following the closing, the company is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Revolution.
An information statement about the merger, a letter of transmittal and the other required documents will be mailed to stockholders on or about Jan. 14. For more information, contact D.F. King at jonesenergy@dfking.com or 800-864-1460.
Calyx introduces Path Express
DALLAS — Calyx, a provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders released a new version of its cloud-based Path loan origination system.
Path Express is pre-configured with standard settings based on industry best practices for a quick and simple implementation process. Lenders using this version of Path, on average, can be up and running within four to six weeks.
Calyx will also continue to offer its Path Enterprise version that is configurable to the lender’s specific needs, including workflows, roles, organizational structure and compliance controls. The data-driven platform is device independent and can be conveniently accessed from any web-connected device. Path Enterprise is designed to streamline loan production for multi-channel, multi-branch lenders. Implementation times for Path Enterprise are significantly shorter than competitive enterprise offerings.
For more information, visit calyxsoftware.com/products/path.
Lontz joins CopperPoint as senior VP, CIO
PHOENIX — CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced Brad Lontz has joined the company as senior vice president and chief information officer.
Lontz will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day IT operations for CopperPoint’s growing family of insurance companies: CopperPoint, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company, as well as leading the organization’s technology roadmaps across numerous systems and throughout the company’s 10-state footprint in the western United States.
Most recently, he served as chief information officer for the California Dental Association, where he worked to improve the company’s information technology program execution, transform its insurance operation, launch a new e-commerce distribution business and improve technology agility across the organization.
Previously, he was chief information officer for Nautilus Insurance, a national multi-line insurance firm. He also spent eight years at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in several IT management and development roles of increasing responsibility.
Brad attended Purdue University and received his Bachelor of Science in computer and electrical engineering. He earned his MBA from Indiana University. He served as vice president of the Arizona Society of Information Management and is a member of the CIO Group.
FallCall Solutions awarded patent
TRUMBULL, Conn. — FallCall Solutions announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,482,744, titled “System for Detecting Falls and Discriminating the Severity of Falls.” The patent covers how FallCall Solutions' differentiated fall detection technology runs on smartwatches using background tasks, a method that has the potential to conserve battery life.
This patent is in the same family as U.S. Patent 10,147,296 — issued to FallCall Solutions in December 2018 — and provides broader coverage for FallCall Solutions’ proprietary technology.
Medical alert systems with fall detection capabilities continue to appear on the market, but uptake and regular usage remain variable.
In 2018, FallCall Solutions released FallCall Lite: its flagship medical alert app currently in use by hundreds of Elders and Caregivers. It integrates into a 24/7 emergency dispatch center, updates caregivers during emergency events and has adopted Siri Shortcuts to streamline verbal calls for help. It can be downloaded and set up for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
FallCall’s patented fall detection capability continues to be tested and is anticipated for a future release. Additional patent applications are pending for further features of the invention.
