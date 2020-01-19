A new kind of food delivery system is sweeping its way across the country.
But it's not the kind of system that some restaurants have used, where a customer calls the restaurant, places their order and asks the restaurant to deliver it to their house. Now, some customers are using a new type of delivery system, which typically involves the use of a third-party entity to have their items delivered.
Several of these popular applications have become popular here in Norman, such as Instacart, Door Dash and Grubhub. Apps like these have their own twists on the same concept — a customer wants to have food delivered to them, and one of these apps can make it happen within a certain timeframe.
Food delivery apps like these have rapidly grown in popularity over the last few years. According to research done by emarketer.com, apps like Instacart and Grubhub were used by more than 38 million people to have food delivered in 2019, and they predict 20% of smart phone users will use a food delivery app in 2021.
Grubhub became available in Norman in December 2012, while Instacart became available in June 2017. Grubhub is restaurant-based and allows Norman residents to use the app to browse and order food from local restaurants in their general area for pickup and delivery, and also allows them to schedule orders ahead of time. There may be service fees on deliveries depending on the restaurant and the customer's proximity to the restaurant, and the customer can choose whether to tip their delivery driver.
Demarquis McIntyre, Grubhub spokesperson, said the service was designed to make ordering food easier for local residents in an area. In March 2018, they launched their own fleet of delivery drivers to make it easier for restaurants without a delivery team to capitalize on orders.
“Locals in Norman can order for pickup or delivery from over 70 restaurants including chains like Chuy’s and Red Robin and local favorites including Louie’s Grill and Bar and Gyro Hero,” McIntyre said. “Grubhub also allows you to schedule orders ahead and has a 'Perks' section in the app full of deals from restaurants near you.”
Instacart offers a similar service for Norman residents, but is instead focused on delivering items like groceries and home essentials from local grocery stores. The service has partnerships with ALDI, Costco, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, Sam’s Club and Harps Food Store, and residents can use their app to browse the stores in Norman that offer pickup and delivery services.
Once a resident makes an order, the order is delivered to an Instacart shopper who travels to the grocery store and fills the order. Instacart promises fast service and can make deliveries to customers in as little as an hour. There is typically a $7.99 fee added to the customer's purchase for one-hour deliveries and a $5.99 fee for two-hours or more deliveries, although frequent users can pay a $149 yearly membership fee to get two-hour delivery fees waived.
“There are many reasons that customers use Instacart, including time saving and accessibility,” Dani Pietro, spokesperson, said. “Customer preferences are changing and increasingly we’re seeing customer modalities are evolving. Sometimes customers want to go to the store to do their grocery shopping, other times its delivery or pickup services that fit the rhythm of their busy lives. We want to make it easy for more customers to rely on us for their weekly shop.”
Recently, a new food delivery service in Norman opened up called GoPuff. GoPuff puts its own unique twist on a food delivery by primarily offering convenience store items like drinks, chips ice cream and other snacks.
GoPuff also has their own warehouse facility where they store their products. When a customer uses their app to make an order, GoPuff workers begin to search their warehouse for the products and then load the products in a delivery car. Elizabeth Romaine, director of communication, said the company strives to fill orders in 30 minutes or less.
As of now, the service in Norman is available from noon to 4:30 a.m. seven days a week and charges a flat $1.95 on all deliveries, which Romaine said is particularly useful for college students.
“(OU) is a huge influencer on our decision making,” Romaine said. “We started our business in college towns and we've since expanded our business to other metro areas. But college students and the communities that live in college towns respond really well to our platform. The convenience and the fact that we deliver until 4:30 in the morning are different characteristics of our customer base that we think will be very reflective in Norman.”
In addition to convenience store products, the Norman service also offers customers other items such as basic home necessities like paper towels and cleaning products, as well as tobacco and pet products.
Romaine said the variety of products are useful for more demographics than college students.
“These are things that our customers are asking for. It's our customers that are saying 'thanks for the ice cream' but they're also [looking for home products]. We're hearing from moms and pet owners and other people that are asking for things beyond convenience store items.”
While new platforms have begun making their way into the food delivery service, some large chains have expanded their services to offer a similar platform. One primary example is Walmart, who launched Walmart Online Grocery that allows residents to make orders from their phone or website that can be picked up by the customer at their nearest Walmart or can be delivered to the customer's house.
Koryl Eaton of Norman started using Walmart Online Grocery in April 2019 to have her groceries delivered to her house. Eaton said she now uses the service frequently because of its convenience.
“It used to take me three hours in a given week to do my grocery shopping, and I always hated going to the store. I have so many other things I need to be doing with my time,” Eaton said. “But now it just takes me a few minutes to order my groceries, and I can do other things around the house or at work while Walmart makes the delivery”
While new platforms and large retailers begin tapping into this new market, Norman residents have a lot of options in how they want to order their food and groceries. As research shows that customers are valuing convenience and time saving in these decisions, Eaton said the choice is easy for her.
“It's about getting your time back and how much you value your time. So many people work 40 to 50 hours a week, and [these services] allow you to focus on other things like your family or exercise or anything else. I doubt I'll ever go back to shopping at the grocery store again.”
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
