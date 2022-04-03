The weekend before Easter, eggs will drop from the sky in Norman.
The Broyles Real Estate Group, led by former University of Oklahoma and Detroit Lions wide receiver Ryan Broyles, is hosting a helicopter Easter egg drop event from noon to 2 p.m. April 9 at Cobblestone Creek Golf Course, 1350 Cobblestone Creek Drive in Norman.
The event will include the egg drop at about 12:30 p.m. on Hole 9 behind the clubhouse, as well as music, food trucks, face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny.
Broyles said the group picked the golf course for the egg drop site because they needed an open space with green grass, and he grew up playing on the course when he was a kid.
Broyles participated in football, basketball and track at Norman High, graduating in 2007. He played for OU from 2008-2011 and in the National Football League from 2012 through 2015, then officially retired from professional football in 2019.
He moved back to Norman at the end of 2016 after leaving the NFL. Broyles founded his real estate group with his wife and high school sweetheart, Mary Beth, in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company now has six employees and made just under $20 million last year alone, Broyles said.
“When people get a little nervous about what’s happening, they stop acting. and so I just thought it was our perfect time to act, because if we busted, then we’ve got a reason to bust,” Broyles said about starting his business during the early stages of the pandemic. “It actually worked in our favor because we really took off in that time. … And, plus, when you start something out, you’re naive anyway, so we just jumped in blindly. Within two weeks of getting our license and announcing, we had a few clients.”
Broyles said the real estate group hosts quarterly events, so when they planned the event near Easter, group members decided to do something cool for children and make collecting Easter eggs more dramatic by dropping them from a helicopter.
Broyles will personally drop the eggs from the helicopter; the group hired a pilot from an external company. After the egg drop, Broyles will join the rest of the event.
The event will use regular plastic eggs, and team members will spend Monday filling and taping all of the eggs.
For Broyles, the egg drop will be extra special because it lands on his 34th birthday. The event wasn’t scheduled that way intentionally, he said; it was planned around other city festivities.
“I think it will be special having it on my birthday out there,” he said. “I think it’s going to be an exciting day for Norman and local residents who want to spice up the Easter egg event. … Who doesn’t want to see helicopters dropping eggs? I’m pretty excited about it.”
Broyles said the goal for the event for him and the real estate group is to see children smiling and running around.
“We’ll feel accomplished when kids come out there and they’re smiling, and we’re able to be a part of something like this,” he said.
Career transition
Growing up, Broyles said he always wanted to go pro in basketball, but when he reached his peak height of 5’10”, he decided to stick with football.
Since playing professionally, he has dropped in to random football camps and talked to youth.
“There’s no replacing football and that adrenaline and that world. Every time I get a real estate deal or a sale, it feels like catching a reception. I try to stay involved as much as I can,” he said.
Broyles said he first became interested in real estate due to his college mentor, who gave him his first job.
Eventually, he started researching what people do with their money, and it came down to the stock market and real estate. He found real estate exciting, and “picked that realm and just hit the ground running,” he said.
Still, Broyles said sometimes he will watch football and think, “I can do this.” Then he’ll go to the gym and think otherwise.
“There’s no replacing scoring touchdowns on game day. There’s no replacing being in a locker room with those guys with like-minded mentalities as you and playing at the highest level. There’s always going to be a place where any ex-athlete is going to miss a little bit of it,” he said. “I think I did the most I could with the time I had there, so I have no regrets. I’m able to go to sleep at night thinking, ‘Hey, what am I going to do next in real estate?’”
Broyles said his background as an athlete has helped him in his current business, because athletes always strive to get better and prepare during off seasons for the next year by reaching goals and targets.
“And it’s no different in selling something. You’ve got the criteria that you need to meet. and there’s going to be goals along the way. Once you hit them, you’ll start to excel, and so I think that helps in this world,” he said. “Just like anything in life, the longer you stay invested in it, the more likelihood that you’re going to be successful, and I think sports has allowed a lot of athletes and ex-athletes to transition into this world and not be phased by some of things that don’t go their way.”