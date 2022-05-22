The Oklahoma City Adventure District announced the hiring of Brittani Hunter as executive director.
Hunter will be responsible for leading and managing the OKCAD, including bolstering fundraising activities, marketing its members as well as promoting the area’s momentum and opportunities for economic development.
A Tulsa native, Hunter earned dual Bachelors of Science in sport management and marketing from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Business Administration with a focus of management from Southern Nazarene University.
Her experience with the Oklahoma City Thunder created a passion for community engagement and as owner of Spiked.
Hunter plans to work closely with the OKCAD board to build relationships in the district and across the city to foster sustainable change in northeast Oklahoma City.
Hunter is eager to show her support as an advocate for OKCAD and is ready to promote the diverse entertainment and development opportunities in the district to visitors from Oklahoma City and the region.
Located in northeast Oklahoma City, OKCAD is home to some of the Oklahoma’s most outstanding attractions including National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, Remington Park, Science Museum Oklahoma, the Oklahoma City Zoo and USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex and Museum and more, all within a 2-mile radius.
In 2000, the attractions, in cooperation with Frontier Country Marketing Association, began combining their resources to create a marketing effort promoting the area as an entertainment destination for tourists and local residents.
OKCAD was recognized by the City Council of Oklahoma City as an official entertainment district in 2003.
