Never ones to miss opportunities to run a good scam, the Internet bad guys are leveraging the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage, repackaging old scams in new scam clothing, tricking countless social distancers out of mountains of money, and more.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports fraudulent sales of COVID-19 related medical equipment to needy health care professionals. Scammers promise equipment they do not have in order to capitalize on the medical community's urgent needs. The FBI advises to be on the lookout for suppliers asking for up-front payments or proof of payment; last-minute price changes; last-minute excuses for delays in shipment (e.g., claims that the equipment was seized at port or stuck in customs), and unexplained sources of bulk supply.
The FBI also warns against donating to bogus charities online or through social media; contributing to sketchy crowdfunding campaigns, and purchasing otherwise impossible to get products online, like masks and hand sanitizer. Beware of fake emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other groups claiming to offer information on the virus.
Do not click links or open attachments you do not recognize. Be wary of websites and apps claiming to track COVID-19 cases worldwide. Emails promising economic stimulus checks in exchange for personal information, airline carrier refunds, coronavirus cures and vaccines, and cheap do-it-yourself testing kits are all fake.
As always, be sure to do your homework before getting involved with unknown "miracle workers." The best online sources for authoritative information on COVID-19 are cdc.gov and coronavirus.gov.
Most insidious of all are Internet scams aimed at children. The bad guys are well aware that millions upon millions of children are now stuck at home, and most of them are connecting to the Internet like never before, often with little or no adult supervision. As a result, the FBI is seeking to warn parents, educators, caregivers, and children about the dangers of online sexual exploitation and signs of child abuse.
From the FBI website, we read, "Online sexual exploitation comes in many forms. Individuals may coerce victims into providing sexually explicit images or videos of themselves, often in compliance with offenders' threats to post the images publicly or send the images to victims' friends and family.
Other offenders may make casual contact with children online, gain their trust, and introduce sexual conversation that increases in egregiousness over time. Ultimately this activity may result in maintaining an online relationship that includes sexual conversation and the exchange of illicit images, to eventually physically meeting the child in-person.
In order for the victimization to stop, children typically have to come forward to someone they trust -- a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement. The embarrassment of being enticed and/or coerced to engage in unwanted behavior is what often prevents children from coming forward. Offenders may have hundreds of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify offenders may prevent countless other incidents of sexual exploitation.
Abuse can occur offline through direct contact with another individual. During these uncertain conditions, where time with other adults and caregivers has increased immensely, parents/guardians should communicate with their children about appropriate contact with adults and watch for any changes in behavior, including an increase in nightmares, withdrawn behavior, angry outbursts, anxiety, depression, not wanting to be left alone with an individual, and sexual knowledge."
For more information, read the complete FBI press release on this and other subjects atfbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases. Stay safe. Semper Vigilans.
Dave Moore has been fixing computers in Oklahoma since 1984. Founder of the non-profit Internet Safety Group Ltd., he also teaches Internet safety community training workshops. He can be reached at 919-9901 or internetsafetygroup.com.
