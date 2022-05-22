The Oklahoma Transit Association will convene its annual spring conference and expo, presented by Creative Bus Sales in Norman, from May 23-25 at the Embassy Suites and Convention Center.
The association will welcome attendees from the state’s 37 transit agencies, industry suppliers and other transit stakeholders for three days of education, leadership training and networking.
A packed agenda of plenary speakers includes Secretary Timothy Gatz from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Mayor Breea Clark from the City of Norman and the unveiling of OTA’s latest statewide project, the Rolling Oklahoma Classroom (ROC bus).
This grant funded, mobile classroom will travel the state, educating transit employees and community advocates on topics including human trafficking awareness, mobility guidance and other pertinent transportation topics. Other breakout sessions include panels that will discuss alternative fuels, creative transit partnerships, planning for the future of transit, how to protect transit infrastructure from cyber attacks and addressing the workforce gap challenges.
The event will conclude Wednesday with a closing luncheon that recognizes outstanding Oklahoma transit professionals for their hard work. At this event, the 2022 OTA Transit Association Awards of Excellence winners will be announced.
Registration is open for the event.
More information can be found at oktransit.org. Sponsors and exhibitors include BraunAbility, AngelTrax, CWI Digital Systems, RideCo, ABC Companies, ALTRO, Qryde, ProAir, Hanover Displays, Luminator, GreenPower Motors, OTA, ODOT, Valeo, JF Public Transit Consultants LLC, Rosco Vision, GMV. Creative Bus Sales, SafeFleet, ETA Transit Systems, and Safety Vision, LLC
Founded in 1983, the OTA’s mission is to support public transit through advocacy, education, communication and partnerships.