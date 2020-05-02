NORMAN — With “stay-at-home” orders being slowly lifted across the state, people in the housing industry are hoping the gradual return to normalcy will encourage more people to enter the market.
Bryan Waldenville, Realtor and owner of Meraki Real Estate in Norman, said so far, business has slowed down some due to COVID-19, and the March and April data he has seen thus far reflects single-family home contracts that occurred about two months prior.
The effects from COVID-19 likely won't be noticeable until May's data is calculated, he said.
According to April 2020 and 2019 data for Norman single-family homes reported by MLSOK, homes sold in April 2020 was 109, with sales prices ranging from $68,000 to $585,000. In April 2019, 111 homes were sold, with sale prices ranging from $57,500 to $875,000.
“The effects of the shelter-in-place order, as well as the crippled oil and gas industry, have diminished real estate activity, especially the luxury housing market. Additionally, one of the biggest challenges the Norman market faces is inventory. Currently, we have between two and a half to three months of single-family home inventory,” which is bordering on about a five-year low, Waldenville said.
However, Waldenville said Meraki has been fortunate to stay busy and continue helping clients, even if business is slower than he typically would see compared to past spring seasons.
Having low inventory has its positives, though, he said. It means homeowners can ask more for their homes. Over the last three years, he said the average sold price of single-family homes has continued to increase.
Yet, Waldenville said inventory is necessary to create demand in the housing market.
He said he spoke recently to a general manager of a car dealership in Oklahoma City, and he told him, “People don't know they need a new car if they never see one while driving their existing car.”
“In order to create a demand, you've got to put out a new product and it has to hit the streets,” Waldenville said. “The same is true with home sales. The inventory drives demand up.”
He said some sellers temporarily removed listings until the virus passed, and others limited the number of showings.
Virtual tours also have been on the rise for him. In a two-month span, he had four virtual visits compared to two the entirety of 2019, Waldenville said.
So far, he said he hasn't seen the effect of furloughs and layoffs yet from the home sellers' end, but he expects to see the beginning stages of that possibly over the next month. He has had some home buyers who were forced to cancel contracts due to financial uncertainty or who decided to place their shopping on hold, though.
Waldenville said the market has experienced more volatility in the housing industry because there are so many significant moving parts that affect everyone. First, a buyer and seller have to come to agreeable terms on the housing price, and typically a buyer needs a job to afford the house. Buyers also have to be qualified to buy the house at an affordable rate for them.
“There are so many pieces to a line. It's more difficult than it has been in a while,” he said.
Despite this, he remains optimistic because mortgage rates are low and there is less competition is less. Also, as some resemblance of normal returns, people may be encouraged to sell and/or buy a home and attend in-person open houses again.
Currently, in-person showings have been down, at minimum, 40% to 50% this April compared to last April, Waldenville said.
Chris Doke, mortgage sales manager of Gateway Mortgage, said mortgage rates spiked over spring break in March over a three-day period, but that was an aberration and rates dropped down to all-time historical lows.
“I think that's super beneficial to folks looking to refinance to get lower payments, or if they're in the middle of a transaction, they're able to take advantage of that and get low rates,” Doke said.
However, the biggest change for mortgage lenders, Doke said, is significant guideline changes for most programs, including adding flexibility to allow for safety precautions and changes in U.S. Federal Housing Administration loans.
Doke said a lot of lenders stopped originating FHA loans or originated them at much higher interest rates because their capacity wouldn't allow for their entity to close those and/or the need or desire on the mortgage back security market for entities to buy those FHA loans wasn't there. This led to an increase in guidelines for those loans and increased credit scores due to lack of demand. That means borrowers are protected more.
Safety changes included allowing appraisers to drive to the house and use other ways to gather data without having to enter the house. More safety nets also are in place, Doke said.
Waldenville suggested that home owners not show their properties until any needed improvements have been made, in order to establish a good first impression to potential home buyers. Tips include maintaining landscaping, cleaning or redoing driveways, freshening paint jobs, cleaning or updating carpeting, decluttering, addressing cracks in sheetrock and fixing any fixtures that don't work.
He also suggested home sellers to go ahead and pack up as if they were moving now. That way any showings would highlight the house's size, space, layout and quality of construction.
“A good first impression can influence a buyer both emotionally and visually. … In addition, what the buyer first sees is what they think of when they consider the asking price,” Waldenville said. “It's incredibly important to align yourself with an experienced and proven real estate agent who knows how to maximize online exposure. You have one chance to make a first impression. Right now, it's primarily online.
Due to “stay-at-home” orders, he said people are home more than they typically would be and have more availability to make necessary home improvements to sell their homes. That means sellers need to go the extra mile to stand out in the housing market.
Doke said being flexible and patient are key to entering the housing market, and it's important to understand what the other party is comfortable with, whether that be a virtual showing or other cleanliness factors.
He said his office isn't having trouble closing purchase loans within 30 days, and his branch is set up to run fully digital. He also has seen an increase in transactions due to low interest rates.
“The industry in good shape to provide safe options for folks to continue with transactions,” Doke said.
Doke he is ready to be face to face with customers again, when it is deemed safe to do so.
For those interested in getting involved in buying or selling a home, Doke said it's always a great time for residents to analyze their living situation and ask a Realtor to help them compare options.
“From a lending perspective, it doesn't cost them anything for us to look at their situation and make an analysis of what would be a good option for them or a good plan for them,” he said.
Pete Jackson, owner Stonewall Homes, said aside from a three-week period of pause, his new home construction company hasn't been affected much by quarantine orders.
Before COVID-19 hit Oklahoma, he said four residents had home contracts going. After the virus hit, they paused the home building process so they could assess their financial situations. Since then, three of those four contracts have resumed and are moving forward.
“People are kind of over it,” Jackson said about the quarantine. “They've gotten comfortable and are now moving forward.”
Jackson said he feels like have the people are ready to return to normal life, and the other half are still scared and want to be cautious.
“It's almost 50-50, seems like to me. And the half that are chomping at the bit seem like they think it's overblown, and the other half thinks it's super dangerous, and you just see both responses,” he said.
He said the quarantine changed what was looking to be a record year for the company into just a really good year. An increase in new home builds began in November and December, which is typically a slow period.
Overall, Jackson said he hasn't had many clients scale back their design plans and amenities due to COVID-19 and financial concerns, and his subcontractors wear masks, use social distancing and don't work while sick.
A single build, depending on the house size, can take from six to nine months for typical homes and up to a year for a larger homes, he said.
“I feel like when I come to work, everything is basically normal, aside from the masks and things like that, but business is almost as usual. Then I go home and watch the news, and it's like I'm watching something that's a completely different reality,” he said.
