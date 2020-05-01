Due to COVID-19, Norman's students are receiving lessons via online distance learning. To help encourage younger students to gain reading skills, two businesses have begun incentive programs that reward children for reaching reading benchmarks.
Raising Cane's has partnered with Norman Public Schools and food service provider Sodexo to incentive students with a free kid's combo for every seven books that they read. They can be redeemed at both Norman restaurant locations: 1130 Alameda St. and 3617 W. Main St.
Similarly, two Norman McDonald's locations are rewarding students at schools in the metro area, including Monroe Elementary, who read five books with a free kid's meal: 101 Ed Noble Parkway and 1720 W. Lindsey St.
Whitney Emde, area leader of marketing for Raising Cane's in the Oklahoma City metro area, said the business partnered with Norman and other school programs via school meal drop-offs, including bookmarks inside sacked meals. About 6,000 bookmarks were distributed at Norman Public Schools. and 35,000 total were distributed throughout the metro area, including Norman, Oklahoma City, Bethany, Deer Creek, Piedmont, Putnam City and Yukon.
Because of COVID-19, a parent or guardian can sign their initials every time their child reads a book.
Emde said the company, which has distributed bookmarks in the past to individual schools on a much smaller scale, wants to encourage students to read at home during the pandemic.
She said children can read with an adult, a pet, a friend or a sibling. Emde said it would count if toddlers who are starting to learn how to read attempt to say words from books while a parent is reading with them.
“Reading is important, especially right now with schools being canceled. It's one way parents can really stay engaged in their child's learning,” Emde said, adding that the bookmark is a fun tool that tracks kids' accomplishments. “It's a celebration of something that everyone is doing at home with their families, and we get to be a part of it, as well.”
The bookmarks were distributed in Norman meals around late March or early April. About 24,000 bookmarks were distributed via the Read OKC program backed by the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation. The company is wrapping up its first year with that program, she said.
So far, Emde said no redemption numbers have been reported, but she is excited to see them. The company's decision on whether to donate more bookmarks will rely on those numbers.
“We're hoping to continue the program and do it at least one more time this summer,” she said.
Currently, Raising Cane's locations will remain drive-thru only in Oklahoma, Emde said, so residents won't be confused about which locations have dine-in available. The company wants to reopen dine-in when it's deemed safe for customers and crew members.
Norman's third location, which is inside Adams Hall at the University of Oklahoma, closed along with the campus in March. It normally closes for the summer, Emde said.
Raising Cane's locations closed nationally, and 22 restaurants were in Oklahoma. A 23rd location in Tulsa is scheduled to open this summer, Emde said.
Due to the company's “no crew left behind” standard, she said no employees were laid off following “stay-at-home” orders that were issued.
For McDonald's, area owner and operator Patti Santiago-Brennan said this is the first time the company has offered a reading incentive program to students.
She said they have a McTeacher's Night that is a fundraiser for individual schools. Teachers come to the restaurant, and students and parents are invited to come dine and visit their teachers outside the school setting.
Due to COVID-19 and schools being closed, Brennan said there hasn't been much of those happening lately, so following a conversation with her daughter, Brennan contacted eight principals across the 21 restaurants she owns and asked if they would be interested in the program.
She developed the form and suggested a reading goal of three books, but Brennan said the principals upped the goal to five to challenge students. Then the forms were emailed to students from participating schools.
“They were all really excited,” she said. “The were really thankful and grateful that we were willing to help any way we could.”
Parents and children sign off on the form, Brennan said.
“It is important for kids to sign off on their accomplishments,” she said, adding that the program began in early April and will likely end May 31, but it could be extended.
Brennan said the reading incentive program is a way for McDonald's to contribute back to the community and help parents during the pandemic. Participating restaurants are in Norman, Mustang, Yukon and Oklahoma City.
So far, Brennan said the program, which focuses on younger elementary students, has proven to be successful, with quite a few residents redeeming free Happy Meals.
Brennan emphasized that reading is important in life.
“It helps you throughout life. Especially in college, you have to get faster at your reading. It helps with education. It helps with everything,” she said.
So far, Brennan said McDonald's has received positive comments from parents who are redeeming the meals for their students, and depending on feedback she receives from participating principals, the program could continue in the future.
In addition to the reading program, Brennan said some of her McDonald's restaurants are hosting blood drives for the Oklahoma Blood Institute to bolster their low blood supply. The first drive was hosted a few weeks ago in Oklahoma City. The next ones will be from noon to 6 p.m. May 18 at 101 Ed Noble Parkway in Norman, at Fourth Street and Eastern Avenue in Moore and at Interstate 40 and South Meridian in Oklahoma City.
The national restaurant chain also offers free meals to first responders, who must either be dressed in their uniform or present their tags to receive the meals. The meals began April 22 and will possibly end May 5.
“It doesn't matter what form of help that you give. Everybody's just grateful right now for any form of kindness,” Brennan said, adding that they also have strived to take care of employees during the pandemic.
She said every Wednesday, employees receive a free 40-piece nuggets meal to take home. Brennan also said employees are regaining some hours that they previously lost due to COVID-19, none of them had to go on unemployment and McDonald's is currently hiring.
Brennan said safety precautions and deep cleaning measures also are in place, as are plastic shields at the drive-thru and registers, and crew members wear masks.
Currently, McDonald's restaurants offer drive-thru, curbside, delivery and inside to-go orders only. Brennan said she doesn't know all of the rules for reopening across of the municipalities yet, but she said she doesn't expect to be filling the lobby any time soon.
For more information, visit raisingcanes.com and McDonalds.com.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
