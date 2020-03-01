Specialty crop grants available
OKLAHOMA CITY — Funding opportunities to enhance the specialty crop industry within the state are now available, thanks to the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Marketing Services. Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, local, state and federal government entities, for-profit organizations and colleges and universities.
To be eligible, projects must enhance the competitiveness of an Oklahoma specialty crop, and they must benefit a specialty crop segment as a whole. Grant funds will not be awarded for projects that solely benefit a particular commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual.
Projects involving the following specialty crops are eligible: fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, as well as nursery, floriculture and horticulture crops. Proposals may be for but not limited to: research, promotion, marketing, nutrition, food safety and security, education, increased knowledge and consumption, improved efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems, conservation, product development, food agricultural practices, good handling practices and good manufacturing practices.
Grant proposals must be received by ODAFF no later than 5 p.m. on March 25.
Online resources include a Specialty Crop Grant Program application, grant application manual, and an evaluation form. Go to http://www.ag.ok.gov/mktdev/scg.htm for details.
For additional information, contact Jason Harvey at 606-1477.
Nortek Air Solutions partners with local charity
KINGFISHER — After a typical morning working at the HVAC industry’s largest manufacturer of custom air handling equipment on Feb. 4, 30 Nortek Air Solutions executives, engineers and factory employees finished their work day handling paint brushes and brooms at the Filters For Life center in Kingfisher.
The community service effort to spruce up the 10,000-square foot air filter fabrication facility was part of the company's ongoing corporate volunteer partnership with Filters For Life's non-profit charity owner, Center of Family Love in Okarche.
Center of Family Love provides direct-care for more than 130 adults living with intellectual and physical disabilities, many of whom reside at the 39-year-old organization’s 11-building, 20-acre Okarche campus
The community service day, which is one of many planned for 2020, concluded with a fellowship reception on the charity’s Okarche campus.
Local Food Matchup to be held in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Small Business Development Center and the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service will host a Local Food Matchup on March 18 in Oklahoma City. The event is open to the public.
The scratch kitchen and cocktails matchup will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. This free event aims to bring together restaurants, farmers, growers, producers, institution buyers and retailers with the goal of creating new business relationships and connecting with resources to help support a vibrant local food system. Presentations and a panel discussion will precede an opportunity to network and make deals at the conclusion of the event.
The event will be held at the Paseo at 605 NW 28th St. in Oklahoma City. To register for this event, visit http://bit.ly/Foodmatchup
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Language assistance services are available for limited English proficient individuals with appropriate advance notice. Contact Oklahoma SBDC Training Manager, Cindy Ruminer, by email at cindy.ruminer@oksbdc.org or call (580) 745-2877.
VA certifies MyLinks for vets to consolidate medical records
OKLAHOMA CITY — MyLinks, an interactive platform from PatientLink Enterprises, makes it possible for patients to gather, manage and share their health records from one secure account, fully under their control. MyLinks’ certification by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs allows veterans to consolidate their VA and non-VA medical records to meet their health care needs.
PatientLink, based in Oklahoma City, builds software to improve data sharing between patients and health care providers. PatientLink has built numerous products over the last two decades to help physicians gather information from patients and have the information flow into their electronic medical record, allowing the physician to spend more quality time with the patient.
MyLinks is free to patients and providers. Its broad functionality offers gathering, storing and sharing medications, allergies, conditions, vital signs, labs, equipment, procedures, immunizations, social history, family history and documents. Users can upload blood pressure, weight, steps and other data from devices, store and share their advance directives and other important documents, participate in research and maintain a health diary.
PatientLink designed MyLinks to be cloud-based and mobile-responsive to allow all users to gather their records using any device that can access the Internet. No smartphone or specific operating system is required. The MyLinks Android app will be available soon with the iPhone app to follow.
For more information, visit MyLinks.com and MyPatientLink.com.
UPS honors drivers for 25 years of safe driving
OKLAHOMA CITY — UPS announced that seven drivers from Oklahoma are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Oklahoma boasts 119 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 3,541 years of accident-free driving. Jerry Sadler, of Oklahoma City, is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 38 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 1,169 total full-time UPS drivers in Oklahoma.
The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually. Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers.
Founded in 1907, UPS issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.
Chaparral Energy announces conference call
OKLAHOMA CITY — Chaparral Energy Inc. announced that it will issue its year-end 2019 financial and operational results with the filing of its Form 10-K report March 12. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results that morning at 9 a.m.
Interested parties may access the call toll-free at 877-790-7727 and ask for the Chaparral Energy conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID number is 2098675. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor section of the company’s website. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a recording will be available shortly after the call’s conclusion at chaparralenergy.com/investors.
A copy of the Form 10-K and corresponding earnings release and presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website at chaparralenergy.com/investors, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.
The company plans to participate on a panel and host investor meetings at the 32nd annual ROTH Conference from March 16-17 in Dana Point, California.
Gulfport Energy Corp. schedules conference call
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gulfport Energy Corp. scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operational results conference call.
Gulfport hosted its fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Friday. Interested parties may listen to a replay of the call — available for about two weeks — via gulfportenergy.com on the company's "investor Relations" page or by calling toll-free at 877-660-6853. The replay passcode is 13695468.
OFCCP launches Contractor Compliance Institute
The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced the release of a new Contractor Compliance Institute, an on-demand learning management system designed to help federal contract holders meet equal employment opportunity obligations.
OFCCP created the CCI curriculum specifically for federal contractors. Federal contractors can take free CCI courses to learn and develop skills to help them comply with their nondiscrimination and affirmative action requirements.
By taking CCI courses, contractors will be well-equipped to:
• Explore interactive tools and courses that help federal contractors learn more about their responsibilities and legal obligations under federal employment laws.
• Evaluate whether current personnel practices and affirmative action efforts are sufficient to ensure equal employment opportunity for applicants and employees.
• Stay up-to-date with OFCCP programs and initiatives.
Laredo Petroleum announces Albrecht's appointment
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. announced the appointment of William Albrecht to the company's board of directors. His appointment as an independent director and as a member of the board's compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees was effective Feb. 20.
Albrecht has more than 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, including multiple executive leadership roles, to Laredo's board. He most recently served as executive chairman of the board of directors of California Resources Corporation. Prior experience includes multiple positions at Occidental Petroleum.
He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of several publicly traded energy companies, including chairman of the Board of CRC and as a member of the boards of Halliburton and Valaris. Additionally, he is a National Association of Corporate Directors Board Leadership Fellow. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy and a Master of Science from the University of Southern California.
