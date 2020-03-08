All County Heartland offer property management services to OKC region
OKLAHOMA CITY — All County Heartland Property Management, 2 E. 11th St, Suite 114 in Edmond, is now offering property management services to property owners in the Oklahoma City metro area.
All Countyprovides tenant screening, negotiation, placement and renewals; rent collection; maintenance coordination; and easy, online accounting. BilI Copeland is owner of All County Heartland.
All County Heartland works with both property investors and homeowners who need to rent their homes due to relocation, family issues, or other circumstances.
Copeland is a Six Sigma Black Belt with an Master of Business Administration.
OG&E announces new solar projects with Chickasaw and Choctaw tribe
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E), a subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), announced it will expand its renewable energy portfolio with the construction of two, 5-megawatt universal solar energy centers in southeast Oklahoma. The company-owned projects will help meet the renewable energy needs of the Chickasaw Nation and Choctaw Nation.
Both tribes will purchase approximately 50% of each farm’s solar energy output through OG&E’s solar tariff. The Chickasaw Nation – OG&E Solar Energy Center will be built in Davis. The Choctaw Nation – OG&E Solar Energy Center will be built in Durant. OG&E will construct, own and operate both centers, which are expected to come online in August.
In 2015, OG&E became the first utility in Oklahoma to offer universal solar energy to customers with the construction of its first solar installation at Mustang Energy Center located in Mustang. Universal solar provides customers the opportunity to add solar energy to their personal energy portfolios without paying for rooftop solar panels. In 2018, the company added approximately 10 MWs of universal solar energy from a solar energy center built near Covington, Oklahoma. With the addition of the two new solar facilities, OG&E’s total solar energy capacity will be approximately 22.5 MWs, which is enough to power nearly 3,700 homes.
College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving opening OKC franchise
OKLAHOMA CITY – College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving, which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other hit primetime shows, is now open for business with its newest location in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City College H.U.N.K.S. franchise will provide moving and junk removal services, as well as donation pickups, general labor, and more. Record-setting brand growth recently experienced by College H.U.N.K.S. is attributed to partnering with dynamic new franchise owners like Oklahoma City’s Marty Dufek.
Marty Dufek will lead the Oklahoma City College H.U.N.K.S. team in serving their city and surrounding areas by providing moving and junk removal solutions. Prior to joining College H.U.N.K.S., Dufek had a 25-year career in the U.S. Air Force, during which time he served as a Political- Military Affairs Officer, an AWACS aircrew member at Tinker AFB, and an air-traffic controller at the Mike Monroney FAA Center and in several other countries. He is a proud University of Oklahoma graduate and an OU Alumni association supporter.
The Oklahoma City College H.U.N.K.S. is at 1125 SE Grand Blvd. and will serve customers throughout the greater Oklahoma City area.￼￼￼￼￼￼
￼￼The business is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Dolese Bros. Co. wins award
OKLAHOMA CITY — Dolese Bros. Co. has won the Oklahoma Asphalt Pavement Association’s Community Champion Award for organizing and hosting Rock the Block, a community-focused construction industry Touch-A-Truck event. Dolese received the award at the 2020 OAPA Asphalt Conference on Feb. 24 in Norman.
The company launched Rock the Block in 2017 as a community outreach event with construction industry partners to give the public an up-close and hands-on opportunity to learn about what the industry does and its equipment. The event, which benefits Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, allows Oklahomans the opportunity to interact with the equipment that helps build Oklahoma’s roads, bridges and buildings.
Oklahoma’s leading aggregates and concrete producer held its third annual Rock the Block event in August 2019 at its Oklahoma City headquarters and invited construction industry partners from across the state to participate. Families attending the event explored trucks, equipment and interactive displays, posed for photographs from the driver’s seat of assembled vehicles and enjoyed grilled hot dogs. The event benefited the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Dolese employees volunteered throughout the event to educate the public about Dolese’s operations and the impact of the construction industry on the city.
McClain Bank announces promotions
PURCELL — McClain Bank announced the following promotions — Carlee Jacks, Margie Keely, Donna LeBlanc, Kerry Wilhoit and Kathy Wollenberg to senior vice president, along with Stephanie Gentry and Kaona Mixon to vice president.
• Gentry began working at McClain Bank in 2006, as a teller. In 2008, she was moved to the bookkeeping department, where her duties involved an array of bookkeeping services and administrative reporting for the bank, as well as ACH and other customer service responsibilities. Since 2016, Gentry has served as assistant cashier and teller supervisor.
• Jacks began working as a loan originator in 2010, in McClain Bank’s mortgage department. Since that time, she has gained much knowledge and experience in mortgage lending. She currently oversees the daily operations of the mortgage department. Jacks is also very active in the community, including the Norman Board of Realtors, the Norman Chamber, the Builders Association of South Central Oklahoma, United Way of Norman and the Purcell Reads program.
• Keely began working at McClain Bank as a bookkeeper in 1996. Since then she has had various duties within the bank, most recently as loan officer and branch manager at McClain Bank’s Noble Branch. In that capacity, Keely is responsible for developing and enhancing new and existing banking relationships, as well as oversight of the branch staff and operations. She has been a member of the Noble Chamber for over 13 years.
• LeBlanc joined McClain Bank in 2000. She served as assistant branch manager of McClain Bank’s Norman Branch until 2018, when she was relocated to Purcell. She now oversees the customer service department, as well as various duties within bank operations.
• Mixon began working at McClain Bank in 1995 in the bookkeeping department and transferred to the proof department later that year. She has continued to work in the technology department and strives to stay up-to-date with the ever-changing technical changes in the banking industry.
• Wilhoit began his career with McClain Bank in 2008 and currently serves in the loan department as a loan officer. In his role as such, Wilhoit is responsible for serving the financial needs of customers by collecting and analyzing financial information and providing recommendations as to which loan products best fits their needs. He is also responsible for continued business development and is active in numerous community organizations, including leadership roles within the Heart of Oklahoma Chamber, Purcell Rotary, and Purcell School Foundation. He was recognized in 2018, as the Purcell Citizen of the Year.
• Wollenberg began working as receptionist in McClain Bank’s mortgage department in 1992. She later worked in post-closing, loan processing, loan underwriting and in 2008, was promoted to assistant vice president. Wollenberg continued to work in the mortgage department until 2016, when she was relocated to Purcell to supervise loan administration within the loan department. She is active in Heart of Oklahoma Kiwanis.
McClain Bank has four locations in Purcell, Norman, and Noble and has been serving local communities for 98 years.
