Frimberger elected president of national organization
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Children’s Hospital pediatric urologist Dr. Dominic Frimberger was recently elected to serve as president of the American Association of Pediatric Urologists, which held its 30th annual meeting last month. His presidential term begins January 2021.
Frimberger previously served a five-year term as secretary-treasurer of AAPU. He is chief of the section of Pediatric Urology, within the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. He established his practice with OU Children’s Physicians pediatric urology clinic in 2004.
AAPU is a non-profit organization whose main purpose it to promote the practice of pediatric urology and education. It also serves to promote discussion and informational exchange between practitioners involved in the treatment of genitourinary disorders in children.
Specialized staffing and recruiting firm launches in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Oklahoma City businessmen with an extensive background in employment services have joined forces to launch Titan Professional Resources, a metro-based personnel company with a focus on specialized recruitment, placement, and development.
For two years, business partners Jason Reagan, DJ Pursell and Ryan Alexander, have been placing Oklahomans in blue collar positions through their company, Grit Resources. Now they are putting that expertise toward professional and specialized jobs.
At no cost to job candidates, Titan Professional Resources will match employees with Oklahoma companies.
Riverport recruiting seasonal employees
OKLAHOMA CITY – Riversport is hoping to fill 200 positions during its spring job fairs. Opening day is March 14.
The job fairs will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Feb. 29-March 1 inside the McClendon Whitewater Center, 800 Riversport Drive, Oklahoma City. Applicants should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.
The company is looking for raft guides, adventure guides, camp counselors and guest services and food and beverage workers.
Positions are available at all three Riversport locations: Riversport OKC in Downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District, Lake Hefner Boathouse and Lake Overholser Boathouse.
Candidates must be 16 or older to apply. Dress code for the fair is business casual. Applicants are encouraged to complete an application online at https://www.riversportokc.org/jobs/ prior to the job fairs.
Registration open for soil health workshops
One conference is offering two tracks soil health information for urban or rural areas on Tuesday at the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts State Meeting. “Conservation@Home” and “Revitalizing Agriculture Systems” will be held at the Edmond Convention Center, 2833 Conference Drive in Edmond.
The state meeting starts today and ends Tuesday, with the final day devoted to soil health speakers from both Oklahoma and nationally.
Registration for either of the soil health tracks is $50 for participants and $25 for students, and includes lunch.
Go to okconservation.org to register online.
Contact Kayla Anderson at 819-4593 or kaylaanderson@okconservation.org or Sarah Blaney, (517) 763-8609 or sarahblaney@okconservation.org with questions on registration or sponsorship.
Devon Energy announces 22% increase in quarterly dividend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announce its board of director approved a 22% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend. The new quarterly dividend rate will be $0.11 per share, compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share. The increased dividend is payable June 30 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15.
BOK Financial bolsters Syndications desk with new hire
TULSA — BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF), added industry-veteran Evans Swann as the managing director of Loan Syndications for BOK Financial. Building on a strong legacy of syndications expertise, BOK Financial was a top 10 traditional market bookrunner for syndicated transactions by volume in 2019 and the No. 4 South Central middle market bookrunner by volume.
Swann will manage the syndications group from the organization’s office in Houston. He will be responsible for all syndicated loans across BOK Financial and add further depth to our syndications efforts in energy banking.
Swann began his career at Texas Commerce Bank (J.P. Morgan) where he spent several years in the Energy Group before shifting his focus as a founding member of the Loan Syndications Group. Since that time, he has continued his involvement in Syndications as well as all aspects of Energy finance — most notably managing UBS’s Houston office, running upstream loan syndications at BNP Paribas and Wells Fargo, along with other leadership positions in syndications and energy banking.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.