Oklahoma Athletic Center named official strength and conditioning center for Energy FC
The recently renovated and renamed Oklahoma Athletic Center will be the new strength and conditioning home for Energy FC for the 2020 season.
Formerly the Lighthouse, the Oklahoma Athletic Center went through a series of recent renovations to upgrade the opportunities for an elite fitness experience. OAC will be the host site for Energy FC strength and conditioning training in 2020.
The partnership will make OAC the official strength and conditioning center for Energy FC. OAC will have the ability to participate in some marketing and community relations opportunities as part of the partnership. Energy FC players, coaches and staff are eligible to train at OAC in 2020.
OAC is an athletic facility that houses indoor and outdoor training space with a variety of equipment options to accommodate the early stages of fitness progression up to the professional athlete’s sport-specific needs. Energy FC are a part of the USL Championship, which is one of the largest professional soccer organizations in North America. Energy FC were founded in 2013 and played their inaugural season in 2014. Energy FC make their home at Oklahoma City's historic Taft Stadium and are entering their seventh season in 2020.
BOK Financial ranks among top retirement plan providers
TULSA — BOK Financial ranked among top retirement plan providers in the country once again, according to the highly regarded PLANSPONSOR Defined Contribution Survey.
For nearly two decades, PLANSPONSOR’s annual Defined Contribution Survey has been the most important industry benchmark, measuring and evaluating 401(k) and other DC providers according to feedback from their own clients. Major defined contribution providers are rated in the various client categories they serve, and benchmark information is collected for plan sponsors to gauge their plans against their peers.
BOK Financial was awarded 23 of 23 “Best in Class” awards in PLANSPONSOR magazine’s 2019 Defined Contribution Survey across the $5MM-$25MM market segment. The reviews from our plan sponsor clients earned us the top “Gold” award with a 90 percent “Net Promoter Score*” and “Best in Class” honors in every category measured by PLANSPONSOR. This includes 23 areas of participant and sponsor services covering five broad categories: plan administration, technology, participant education, sponsor services, and investments and fees.
BOK Financial offers a comprehensive range of services for any employer-sponsored retirement plan, including 401(k) plans, profit sharing plans, 403(b) plans, 457 plans, employee stock ownership plans, defined benefit pension plans, cash balance plans, and nonqualified deferred compensation plans.
ADDvantage Technologies Group to report financial results
BROKEN ARROW — ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. announced that it will release financial results for the three-month period ending Dec. 31 on Thursday after the close of the markets.
The company will host a conference call at 3:30 p.m. featuring remarks by President and CEO Joseph Hart, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Brown, Wireless Services Division president Colby Empey, Telecommunications Division president Don Kinison and chief accounting officer Scott Francis.
The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of ADDvantage's website, addvantagetechnologies.com. Allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast. The dial-in number for the conference call is 800-289-0438. All dial-in participants must use the access code 5216692. Call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call will be available through Feb. 27 at 844-512-2921. Participants must use the access code. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days after the call.
Gulfport Energy Corp. appoints Jochen to board
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gulfport Energy Corp. announced that Valerie Jochen has been appointed to the board of directors, effective Feb. 6.
Jochen has more than 35 years of technical industry experience and brings significant expertise in petroleum engineering and analysis of unconventional reservoirs to Gulfport. Jochen currently serves as a professor of practice in reservoir engineering at Texas A&M University, where she began in January 2018 following a nearly 20-year career at Schlumberger Limited.
From July 2010 to May 2016, Jochen served as a Schlumberger Fellow and technical director of unconventional resources, focused on the technology and resources needed to optimize the development of unconventional reservoirs. Jochen began her career in 1979 with Superior Oil Company and served in a variety of production and reservoir engineering positions.
She has a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and a Doctorate of Philosophy in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University. In addition, she is a registered professional engineer in Texas.
Gulfport’s board is now comprised of eight directors, seven of whom are independent and five of whom have joined the board in the last three years.
Oklahoma Restaurant Association announces 2020 board
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Restaurant Association announced its Board of Directors for the year 2020. The association has elected the following board members who represent membership around the state:
The Board of Directors include:
Joe Abshere, Wayne's Drive Inn, Lawton
Scott Bainbridge, Boom-A-Rang Diner, Seminole
Mike Bausch, Andolini's Pizzeria, Tulsa
Matt Biard, Charleston's – Meridian, Oklahoma City
Jon Biegel, CFS Brands, Oklahoma City
Sam Bracken, 2020 Hospitality Consulting, Wagoner
Alain Buthion, La Baguette Bistro, Oklahoma City
Jeff Castleberry, Caz's Chowhouse, Tulsa
Momodou Ceesay, Mamadou's Restaurant, Glenpool
James Como, Urban Management, Yukon
Rachel Cope, 84 Hospitality Group, Oklahoma City
Bo Davis, RB American Group, Tulsa
Marty Doepke, Traditions Spirits, Norman
Jason Ewald, A Good Egg Dining Group, Oklahoma City
Leith Ezell, Tradition's Spirits, Edmond
Kurt Fleischfresser, Western Concepts / Vast, Oklahoma City
Kyle Fleischfresser, The Hutch, Oklahoma City
Robert Founds, Tulsa Drillers, Tulsa
John Gaberino III, Topeca Coffee, Tulsa
Tyler Gillespie, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Norman
Steve Griffin, Pearl’s Restaurant Group, Oklahoma City
David Haynes, Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler, Edmond
Thomas Hunter, Ricardo’s Restaurant, Tulsa
Jared Jordan, Summit Club , Tulsa
Amy Moss, McGill's, Tulsa
Elliot Nelson, McNellie’s Group, Oklahoma City
Keith Paul, A Good Egg Dining Group, Oklahoma City
Tiffany Poe, The Grandview Inn Bed & Breakfast, Pawhuska
Erik Reynolds, Smoke Woodfire Grill, Tulsa
John Ross, Packard's New American Kitchen, Oklahoma City
Julia Salas, Salas Urban Cantina, Lawton
Jose Santiago, McDonald’s, Edmond
Matt Schein, Sonic Industries, Inc., Oklahoma City
Eric Selby, Mazzio's, LLC, Tulsa
Ned Shadid, Jr., Ned's Starlite Lounge, Oklahoma City
Alex Stodghill, GoFresh Produce, Tulsa
Blane Thompson, Flint/Vast/Colcord Hotel, Oklahoma City
Brian Treat, Chick-fil-A, Claremore
Katie Walters, Pete's Place, Krebs
Michael Wehba, The Social Order, Edmond
Barry Willingham, Shangri-La Resort, Monkey Island
Chris Wolford, City Bites/The Cow, Edmond
Kelley Young, Santa Fe Cattle Co., Washington
also including a number of Associate Board
2020 Advisory Directors include:
Bill Leib, Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Oklahoma City
Joe Martin, Stillwater Hospitality/Hampton Inn & Suites, Stillwater
Dr. Li Miao, OSU School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Stillwater
