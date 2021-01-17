Community leaders are advocating for additional funds for local businesses and nonprofits who did not score high enough to receive a $10,000 grant from the first round of a Norman City Council-allocated relief fund.
Only 100 out of the 628 small business and nonprofit applicants will receive a portion of the $1 million appropriated last month by the council to be used for the program, The Transcript reported previously. With $2 million remaining in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds in city coffers, the Norman Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders are calling for more grant program funding.
“I realize not every one of those 628 businesses and nonprofits has the same degree of needs, but they all need relief,” said Stephen Koranda, president of the Downtowners Association of Norman. “While we appreciate the first round, we hope discussions continue for additional funding to be allocated to another round of the program.”
On Wednesday, the chamber announced the passing of a resolution for small business relief. The chamber’s board of directors voted to pass a proclamation encouraging the Norman City Council to appropriate the remaining $2 million in CARES Act funds to the relief program.
In a news release, Mandy Haws, board chair of the chamber, said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented continuing struggles for small businesses and advocates swift action to deliver funds to businesses and nonprofits in need.
“Time is of the essence if there is any hope of saving our small local businesses and all they contribute to the fabric of our community,” Haws said.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said with the metrics in place and all 628 applicants ranked, everything is in place for the quick distribution of additional funds.
Martin said the chamber appreciates that the entirety of the remaining $2 million is untouched after $140,000 was taken from a Solid Waste Fund for ice storm cleanup in Norman.
He said he has yet to meet anyone who is not supportive of helping Norman businesses, and that the chamber asks for the city to make the commitment to those businesses and utilize the vetted program in place.
“They could quickly distribute those funds out to the businesses that are in most need, and whether that’s in the form of $10,000 grants or $5,000 grants, let’s get it into the hands of people who need it right now,” Martin said.
Council reactionThe council will turn its attention to the possibility of a second round of funding for the program in early February, Mayor Breea Clark said.
Clark told The Transcript she would consider allocating the funds because, “the need is still there. As I said previously, small businesses are the lifeblood of any local economy.”
Several councilors expressed support for continuing the program, or at least considering it.
Ward 4 Lee Hall and Ward 3 Alison Petrone both said they are reviewing all the needs facing the community due to the pandemic.
“Now that the Small Business Relief grants have been scored and reviewed it is apparent that the need is greater than the current funds allocated for the grant program,” Hall said. “We still have funds that we have reserved for rental and utility assistance that also is a need for many Norman neighbors, including small business owners. As updated information is provided to council in both categories in the coming days, including other outside funding sources that are going to be available, I support providing additional funding to the Small Business Relief grant program as well as addressing the need for rental and utility assistance.”
Petrone said she is looking forward to more discussion on the remaining funds and continuing needs.
“There are many unmet needs in our city that have been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic,” Petrone said. “It is important that the council looks closely at how the money can help our people and allocate accordingly.”
Ward 5 Michael Nash said it was likely he would support funding the program with the remaining CARES Act funds.
“The Economic Development Advisory Board supported (the) staff’s review process and the consensus was to allocate another $2 million to continue the program. If I had to make a decision right now without additional discussions with constituents in my ward, I would be in favor of allocating $2 million to continue the program,” he said.
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said she was not sure if the entire $2 million would be used on a second phase of the program.
“I think our plan is to use more funding, but I am not sure if the whole amount will be used,” she said. “We have not had a chance to discuss this amongst ourselves, but I know our goal is to help our business community as much as possible. Over 600 applied and only 100 grants were awarded. We have a real need in our community and hopefully we can get something else going to help the businesses here that make our community so unique.”
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said it is his expectation the funds will be released.
“That has been the plan as far as I am concerned and is definitely still being considered,” he said. “I expect us to do it.”
Ward 2 Joe Carter is keeping an eye on transparency, but he said he supports funding the program again. City staff scored applications “blind” without identifying information and did not share applicants’ information with the council. Councilors will not vote on any grant awards, The Transcript has previously reported.
Carter said he wants to make sure applicants who suffered from the pandemic are served.
“I think we need to be really transparent about these grants so it’s obviously apparent to the public there was no favoritism in awarding the grants,” he said. “I know there were many businesses that suffered no economic consequences from the pandemic but got PPP money. Some in the 100s of thousands of dollars. City council is blinded in this grant process, so I am waiting for staff’s analysis of the first $1 million before we spend the next $2 million. I feel we’re obligated to make sure we get the grants in the hands of the mom and pop businesses in town that suffered real losses from the pandemic.”
Ward 8 Matt Peacock said, “I fully support allocating the remainder” of CARES Act funds for the program.
