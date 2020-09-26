For Campus Corner businesses, restrictions on capacity at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and in bars and restaurants have led to less business through OU football’s first two home games.
After the city restricted capacity for bars and restaurants earlier this month to reduce the spread of COVID-19, in addition to stadium capacity limited to just over 20,000 by the university, merchants are experiencing slower business as a consequence on home game days, a time which many rely on an influx of patrons in the heart of Norman.
Mitchell Barker, manager at Balfour of Norman, said the capacity restrictions for the game have resulted in slower business days.
“It was quite a bit slower this week, but the first game was on pay-per-view so I feel like maybe people stayed home to watch this one,” Barker said. “Honestly seeing how it’s gone, and how much slower it was today, I know it was a night game last week, but I don’t see much changing the way it’s going this year.”
Kim Robertson, owner of Diamond Dawgs, has removed half of the seating in the restaurant due to restrictions. She said so far on game days this season she has seen a trend of waves, in which she will have tickets piling up, followed by a slow period.
“I would say we have been getting less business than last week,” Robertson said. “We would like to have more business for sure.”
Robertson, who took over the Campus Corner hot dog spot on March 1, said she had no idea she was purchasing a business at the start of a pandemic.
“... With the game days, we are just now getting a couple good days of business, but I think it’s been hard for everybody,” Robertson said.
Beau Salois, manager at Cross Cannons Brewery, said he sees peak business on game days before the game kicks off.
“Like last week, the biggest crowd is probably before the game on their way to the stadium and then it stayed pretty steady after that, but I would say we had less business this week,” Salois said.
Salois said he thinks the reason for a slower Saturday could be due to a combination of factors, including an early kickoff, mandate from the city, and capacity restrictions inside the stadium.
“You can drive around on game day, which is crazy to me because I didn’t even want to leave my house last year it was so busy,” Salois said. “They didn’t close Boyd Street down, and that probably inhibited my business because I’m right there.”
Apple Tree Chocolate owner Scotty Jackson said when people aren’t going to the game, there aren’t as many people actually hanging out around Campus Corner and throughout Norman, but he commends city officials for creating a safe environment under the circumstances.
“I think the city and the Campus Corner Association have done an awesome job trying to make things safe while still accommodating a large group of people, the problem is the people just really haven’t been showing up,” Jackson said.
Jackson said even with less foot traffic during game days, his business can still survive.
“The thing is we are in a lucky position, and we have been since [the COVID-19 pandemic] started, because we are somewhere in between a restaurant and a retail business and that has been working to our benefit somehow,” Jackson said.
The difference, Jackson said, is many merchants in the area depend on OU home games being substantially more profitable than the average day, hoping to cover rent for many months and it can become problematic when that doesn’t happen heading into the winter season.
“We will make an extra 25 to 30 percent on that Saturday, but without alcohol sales or high ticket items we just never really had those times where we were like, ‘If we have a good day today, we have rent paid for the next three months,’ or anything like that,” Jackson said. “Since we have always forecasted like that, it may not be a great Saturday, but it’s not like it’s going to kill us.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
