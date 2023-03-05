Nikki Griggs is hoping to expand on a family legacy by opening her own bakery in downtown Norman.
Griggs’ mother, Mary Jane Rapp, started Raspberries n’ Creme in Oklahoma City more than 40 years ago.
Byrdie’s by Raspberries n’ Creme, 318 E Main St., is more than just a bakery. Griggs offers grab-and-go salads, soups, meals and casseroles, in addition to a sizable selection of sweets.
Starting in February, Byrdie’s began serving lunch, with a rotating daily special. On the menu Thursday was tilapia tacos, topped with red and yellow bell peppers, red onions, avocado, cabbage, parmesan cheese, cilantro, lime, spicy ranch and raspberry chipotle dressing, served on corn or flour tortillas.
“It’s my mom’s recipe,” Griggs said.
While her mom passed away 10 years ago, her influence lives on through both Byrdie’s n’ Raspberries and Creme in north Oklahoma City, which sister Bridgette operates.
“My sister and I, we have a place in Oklahoma City in the May and Grand Shoppes, and we did that for 10 years before I decided I wanted to come to Norman and do my own little concept,” Griggs said.
When customers walk into Byrdie’s, they will see an abundance of flowers and artwork on the walls. Griggs designed or made everything herself, including the signs and re-upholstered booths with colorful and eclectic patterns. The floral theme resounds all over, even in the chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.
Griggs said creating a photogenic atmosphere was the name of the game throughout the four-month process of remodeling the space.
“I wanted it to be a place where people walk in and say, ‘this is the cutest place ever.’” Griggs said. “I hope it’s a place where moms can bring their kids in after school for a cupcake.’”
Some of the available cakes include raspberry n’ creme, strawberry and banana dream, and spicy cinnamon carrot — a two-layer cake made with a blend of spices, pineapple, raisins, carrots and a cream cheese icing between layers.
Griggs said the ribbon cake, her mom’s recipe that started it all, is likely the most popular selection and available by the slice.
“That’s really the cake that has kind of made it through these years,” Griggs said.
It’s one layer of milk chocolate, one layer of sour cream, white, fresh Italian cream and strawberries between the layers, topped with a whipped cream and strawberry slice.
“We’ve got a lot of my mom’s recipes and a lot of my new recipes,” Griggs said. “There’s chocolate velvet cake, lemon cake, raspberry cake — all sorts of fun stuff.”
Other baked goods spotted at Byrdie’s Thursday included lemon squares, brownies, macaroons, various cake pops and lemon crinkle cookies.
The seating area has already been rented out for a birthday party, and Griggs said she hopes Norman residents consider choosing them to host events or cater.
Norman residents Kym Bracken and Sheryl Martin stopped by Byrdie’s for the first time Thursday.
Bracken chose the turkey and provolone panini.
“It was really good,” Bracken said. “My appetite was low, so I’m taking the rest home.”
Bracken said Byrdie’s falls in line with the locally owned feel of downtown Norman.
Martin ordered a devil’s food cupcake with raspberry filling.
“It was delicious,” Martin said.
As a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Griggs is well familiarized with Norman. She said downtown Norman jumped out to her as the perfect place to grow the family brand.
“I love the historic feel of downtown Norman, and I think it’s only going to grow,” Griggs said.
