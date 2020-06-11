A California man was killed in a crash early Thursday after driving south on Interstate 35 Northbound in Moore.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Reynolds, at about 12:53 a.m. Thursday, a 37-year-old man from Bloomington, California — whose name is being withheld pending family notification — was traveling south on I-35 in the northbound lanes in a 2020 Nissan Murano at a high rate of speed.
The man hit a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandi Toney, 48, of Pauls Valley, in the middle lane. He then crossed to the inside lane and struck a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jose Fuentes Hernandez, 54, of Oklahoma City.
According to the report, Medical Examiner Adam Puckett pronounced the Murano driver dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained. He was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.
According to the report, Toney was pinned for about 37 minutes before first responders extricated her. EMS transported her to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with trunk, internal, arm, head and leg injuries.
According to the report, Hernandez was transported by EMS to Norman Regional Hospital with head injuries in fair condition. Passenger Abel Fuentes, 25, of Oklahoma City, also was transported to Norman Regional Hospital with leg and arm injuries in good condition.
The OHP report noted an odor of alcohol on the deceased, who had driven the wrong way on the one-way interstate. According to the report, the occupants of all vehicles used seat belts, and airbags deployed in all vehicles.
Reynolds received assistance from OHP Troopers Matthew Snyder, Zach Hargus and Brandon Dehart, the Moore Police Department, Norman Regional EMS and the Moore Fire Department.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.