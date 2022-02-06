Campaign reports for the fourth quarter and pre-election financial filings reveal which municipal candidates raised the most support from individual contributors and businesses in Norman.
The general election for mayor and even-numbered city council wards will be held February 8. Mayor Breea Clark will face “Midway” Bob Thompson, optometrist Dr. Nicole Kish, Larry Heikkila and Alice Stephensen Leuck.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler will face John Argo, while in Ward 4 Gale Hobson, Doane Harrison, Helen Grant and Teresa Borum will vie for the open seat. Challenger Alexander Torvi will seek to win against incumbent Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman. Ward 8 Matt Peacock will face Scott Dixon.
The contributor limit increased from $2,800 to $2,900 for the pre-election reporting period, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission website reads. Limited committees can donate up to $5,000 and couples up to $5,800 to a campaign.
Campaign reports for mayor
Mayor Breea Clark raised an additional $5,878.90 with a beginning balance of $62,191.67. Clark spent $3,587.18 from January 1, 2022 to the 24 with an ending balance of $64,483.39.
During the fourth quarter from October 1, 2021 to December 31, she reported a beginning balance of $50,260.87, raised an additional $33,424.61 and spent $20,136.49.
Her highest contributors included doctors, lawyers and a business consultant — some out of state and throughout the Oklahoma City metro, Stillwater and Tulsa. Most other donors contributed between $50-$200, many of whom are retired, healthcare workers and University of Oklahoma professors or employees.
Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett donated $200.
Clark’s highest contributors were Crowe and Dunlevy attorney James Hudson, of Oklahoma City, donated $2,700 and Leslie Hudson for $2,700. Gary Raskob, Oklahoma City, donated $2,500 and is the professor of medicine and epidemiology for the University of Oklahoma’s College of Public Health. Hudson did not list a profession.
Out of state attorney Obie Moore of Alexandria, Virginia contributed $1,000. Mike Webb, a bridge construction professional, of Tulsa and healthcare professional Clayton Farmet, of Tulsa, also donated $1,000.
Local attorneys Will Velie and Gerald Virgin donated $1,500 and $1,000 respectively.
Mark Cardinale, a software developer from Norman, donated $1,500. Ray Young donated $1,000. Oklahoma Senator Mary Boren donated $428.
Her campaign expenses were mostly fundraising, voter outreach and research and campaign materials.
Clark paid $7,500 to Dan Williams of Edmond and $1,500 to Tas Al-Michael of Oklahoma City for campaign management. She hired Ascent Campaign Solutions of Oklahoma City for $4,000.
Local optometrist Dr. Nicole Kish reported an additional $2,250 with a beginning balance of $17,762.01. She spent $293.49 from Jan. 1 to Jan. 24. Her ending balance is $19,718.52. The fourth quarter report showed $34,008 for donations with $16,245,90 expended from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. She loaned $15,888 to her campaign.
Local eye care professionals, business owners and military veterans donated to her campaign. Her highest contributors include local tax attorney Rod Polston for $5,000 and commercial developer Sassan Moghadam for $2,900.
Polston’s donation was misstated on the report, campaign finance officer Rarchar Tortorello said. The Transcript confirmed the donation was from both Rod and his wife Sarah, which falls within the $2,900 per individual maximum.
Hunter Miller of Norman did not specify an occupation other than self-employed and donated $2,000.
Retired Department of Defense professional Tracy and Michael Smith of Norman, Oklahoma City surgeon Joshua Powell and Norman real estate professional Stephen Teel donated $1,000. Former state school superintendent Janet Barressi of Oklahoma City, donated $500.
Kish spent the most, $9,500, on VME Consulting, of Edmond, for her campaign. Records for the Oklahoma Secretary of State did not list a name under the registered agent. Her second highest expense was for printing costs, $6,388 to Precision Printing of Moore.
“Midway” Bob Thompson reported an additional $8,239.90, with a beginning balance of $19,436.61. He spent $14,993.96 from Jan. 1 to Jan 24 and reported an ending balance of $12,682.55.
His fourth quarter report showed he raised $39,442 from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 and spent $20,005.39 for an ending balance of $19,436.61.
Thompson’s highest contributors included property managers and real estate professionals, attorneys and OU professors or employees, and doctors, his campaign finance reports indicate.
Jana Moring, of Norman, an OU employee donated $1,000. President of Dowell Properties of Norman, Richard Dowell and property manager Jason Zimmerer donated $1,000 each. Real estate and property manager Jim Adair of Adair & Associates donated $2,500. Jay and Karen O’Neal, of Norman, donated $1,000 and “trainer” Michelle Traw donated $2,500. Local attorney John Traw donated $2,500. Mark Williams, retired, of Norman donated $1,000.
Norman Regional Hospital Dr. Paul Gillum donated $2,900. Oklahoma City attorney Jeff Marr donated $2,900.
Thompson’s two highest campaign expenses were for yard signs and print materials for $11,130 to Hooper Printing in Norman and digital and social media consulting for $8,424.32 to Compa Creative of Norman.
Thompson paid $7,690.14 to Crystal Davis of Bethany for campaign management services.
Heikkila failed to submit his pre-election and fourth quarter reports to the city clerk for verification and release due to a virus on his computer, he said. He submitted his fourth quarter report from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 to The Transcript Friday.
Heikkila’s campaign also added that the summary on that report needed to be corrected. The unedited summary showed he carried over a balance of $29,410.21, raised $9,349.56, spent $9,620.01 and reported an ending balance of $29,139.05 for the period.
His highest contributors included $2,500 from Apex Health and Hospice and $2,500 from Eden Senior Care, LLC. Most contributions ranged from $100 to $200. Norman homebuilders Jalal and Hajeh Farzaneh donated $500 each. Dot Processing Agents owner, Stephanie Benshoof donated $500 as did Norman firefighter Mario Palumbo.
The local Firefighter’s Union endorsed Heikkila along with the Fraternal Order of Police.
Alice Stephenson-Leuck has said she would not accept donations or attempt to raise money. There is no report listed on the city’s website for her campaign.
City Council
Ward 2
Reports for Lauren Schueler reveal she accepted a donation for a 2022 campaign before she was appointed in May 2021 following a vacancy. Matt McGarry resigned March 17 after a Feb. 2021 special election following the death of David Perry who won the seat in Feb. 2020.
Two weeks before McGarry’s resignation, reports for Schueler begin March 3, 2021 with $100 from Dillon Henry of Armstrong Bank in Norman. She paid Cody Giles $300 for photography “campaign photos” on March 23.
Additional donations did not begin until November, with Ward 4 Lee Hall for $100. Schueler’s highest donations were from James Schueler for $500 and former mayor Cindy Rosenthal for $400.
Alex Lanphere, an OG&E engineer, donated $300.
Schueler raised $1,315 from March 2021 to Dec. 31. The pre-election report from Jan. 1 to Jan. 24 shows she raised an additional $1,178 and spent $997.99 with an ending balance of $1,487.61 for the period.
Her highest campaign expense included yard signs to Orlando, Florida’s Justyardsigns.com for $668 and $337.11 to Vista Print for other materials.
Her opponent John Argo’s single report from Dec. 6 to Jan. 31 indicates he raised $3,225.39, of which $2,500 he loaned to his campaign. He spent $2,521.07 with a remaining balance of $704.32 for the period.
His two donors were Richard Dowell III of Norman for $300 and Jay Wendorff’s committee, Jay for Norman, for $150.39. He transferred $275 from his Argo for 2021 committee when he ran against Matt McGarry and Jay Wendorff.
Argo’s largest campaign expenses were for yard signs and print materials to Precision Printing for $1,118 and digital ads in the Norman Transcript for $450.
Ward 4
Doane Harrison raised an additional $3,350, spent $6,742.22 and reported an ending balance of $2,382.41, his pre-election report from Jan. 1 to Jan. 24 states. His fourth quarter report indicated he raised $12,670 and spent $6,895.37. His ending balance was $5,774.63 for the period.
Harrison’s highest contributors include Marshall Brackin, a trucking company manager, and Beverly Brackin of Norman, who each donated $2,800. Richard Roberts donated $2,800 and Donald Roberts, of Norman, donated $1,000. Raymond Price, of Norman, donated $1,000.
Local realtor and property manager Jim Adair donated $500 as did Edward Preble, and local attorney and Ward 3 City Councilor Kelly Lynn.
His highest expenses were bulk mailers for $6,895,37 to University Presort, $6,547 to Beth Harrison for social media management and $6,682.72 to campaign advisor Katie Ringer.
Gale Hobson reported an additional $2,300, spent $6,705.49 and reported an ending balance of $2,133.03 for the pre-election report from Jan. 1-Jan. 24. Her fourth quarter report shows from Nov. 11-Dec. 31 she raised $9,305, of which $4,555 she loaned her campaign. She spent $2,766.48 and reported an ending balance of $6,538.52 for the period.
Hobson’s highest donors include Cal Hobson of Lexington for $1,000, Norman homebuilder Vernon McKown for $1,500 and local realtor Tommy Anglin for $500. Local attorney Ben Odom donated $500, as did banker H.E. Rainbolt of Oklahoma City. Nursing home owner Dr. Gerald Lawson of Wayne donated $400.
Her largest expenses were print ads to the Norman Transcript for $3,339, $1,863.36 for print materials to King Kopy and $450 to Glenwood Consulting Inc, of Lexington.
Teresa Borum did not file campaign finance reports as she did not reach the required amount, she said.
Helen Grant reported an additional $635, spent $81.29 and reported an ending balance of $3,899.15 from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31 in the pre-election report. The fourth quarter report indicates Grant raised $5.332.91, of which $2,900 was donated by George Krumme of Tulsa and spent $1987.47.
Most of Grant’s donors contributed $100, including OU professor Cynthia Rogers, OU employee Alex Ruggiers and Planning Commission Director and OU professor David Boeck. Ward 4 Lee Hall donated $100, as did Richard Hall. John Hall, a scientist from Brookline Massachusetts donated $150.
Grant spent $837.10 on yard signs with Corner Copy in Norman and $246,86 on printed face masks with Oscillator Press of Norman.
Ward 6
Incumbent Elizabeth Foreman raised an additional $675, spent $55.10 and reported an ending balance of $1,322.76 from Jan.1-Jan. 31. Her fourth quarter report indicated she raised $1,725, spent $1,022.14 and reported an ending balance of $702.86 from Oct. 1-Dec. 31.
Foreman donated $1,000 to her campaign, with most donors reported to have contributed $50-$100. Lindsey McKenna of Purcell, donated $200. Ward 4 Lee Hall, OU professor Samuel Huskey, Norman building inspector Kevin Potts and Sonja Potts of Habitat for Humanity donated $100 each. Food and Shelter, Inc. director April Heiple donated $250.
Alexander Torvi raised an additional $3,160, spent $4,403,68 and reported an ending balance of $6,911.32 from Jan. 1-Jan. 24. His fourth quarter report indicates he raised $18,755, of which he loaned $9,100 to his campaign. He spent $11,843.68 and reported an ending balance of $6,911.32 from Oct. 1-Dec. 31.
Torvi’s highest contributors include the Cleveland County GOP for $1,500 and local tax attorney Rod Polston for $1,000. Many of his largest donors are homebuilders. Torvi owns a construction company. Zach Roach and Vernon McKown of Ideal Homes each donated $500 as did Majelt Farzaneh and Azam Farzaneh of Home Creations. Pete Jackson, of Stonewall Homes in Moore donated $1,000 as did the business, Elite Properties of Norman.
His top expenses included Allegiant Marketing of Edmond for $2,507.68, VME Consulting for $2,000 and Jen Kerns, a Norman consultant, for $1,200. He spent $4,932 on print materials and yard signs with Precision Printing.
Ward 8
Incumbent Matt Peacock raised an additional $1,050, spent $657 and reported an ending balance of $2,700.21 from Jan. 1 to Jan. 24. His fourth quarter report revealed he carried over $569.29 from his previous campaign, raised $5,307.66, spent $3,568.79 and reported an ending balance of $2,308.16 from Oct.1 to Dec. 31.
His top donors include local home builder Richard McKown for $1,000 and Norman physician Dr. Muhammed Anwar for $850.
Matt Richardson, an Edmond construction professional, donated $500. Armstrong banker Chuck Thompson, Oklahoma City realtor John Russell and Norman’s Windstone Construction owner Joey Wishnuck donated $500 each. Ward 4 Lee Hall donated $100.
His largest expenditures included $1,592.86 to Bags Incorporated of Oklahoma City, $815.63 to Sublime Signs of Norman and $629. 23 to campaign consultants Lovelady & Associates.
Challenger Scott Dixon reported an additional $7,900, spent $2,862.38 and reported an ending balance of $10,656.72 from Jan. 1 to Jan. 24. His fourth quarter report indicated he raised $4,879.69, of which he loaned $500 to his campaign. He spent $379.33 and reported an ending balance of $2,756.72 from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
Dixon’s highest contributions included Homer Hulme, Steve LaForge and Abby LaForge, all of Chichasha, who donated $1,000 each. Bryce Binion of Blanchard also donated $1,000. Seth and Nina Wadley of Norman donated $5,800.
His largest expense was $2,164.76 to Amber Integrated for mailers and print materials.