In what may prove to be one of the most contentious Norman City Council races in recent history, newly-released campaign reports reveal candidate strategies and who leads in financial support ahead of the Feb. 9 election.
Some candidates received support from real estate developers and business owners, while others were supported heavily by higher education, attorneys and medical professionals. Unite Norman members and supporters contributed to some candidates endorsed by the group, which formed to recall odd-numbered councilors in June.
Most money raised
The Transcript viewed total campaign collections, which include in-kind donations for goods or services and campaign expenditures exceeding $200.
No candidate raised more than Sam Talley for Ward 3 — the local attorney netted $43,933. Jay Wendorff for Ward 2 collected $23,055, followed by $15,797 for Ward 3 incumbent Alison Petrone.
Ward 1
Brandi Studley raised $2,932 against her opponent Chris Lewis, who raised $4,675. Studley's highest donor was Paul Arcaroli, who gave $500. She spent more than $1,200 on her campaign, much of it on door hangers and yard signs, her report reads.
Chris Lewis raised $4,675 with five business professionals in real estate, finance, restaurant and one in the medical field. Two real estate professionals, Jim Adair and the Hunter Miller Family, LLC, gave $1,000 each to Lewis, his report reads. Most of his expenses were for mailers and signs.
Neither candidate listed a campaign expense for consulting.
Ward 2
Wendorff's support largely came from business professionals in real estate, construction, banking and energy, with 16 donors from those fields.
His largest donors were Chris Doke of Gateway Mortgage at $2,500, and $1,000 each from Hunter Miller, a developer, Bob Hartsock, president of Commercial Brick and Hal Smith, owner of Hal Smith Restaurants, the report reads. Wendorff spent $17,000 on mailers, signs and cards.
Matthew McGarry raised $2,208, far less than Wendorff's $23,055. McGarry's support came from eight higher education professionals from OU and Oklahoma City Community College. Support for his campaign also came from those in the internet tech support, energy and legal professions. McGarry's highest contributors were Paul Arcaroli for $500, and $350 from OU professor Margaret Phillips. Much of the $2,208 was spent on signs and IOP Marketing for design services.
Neither candidates show an expenditure for campaign consulting.
Ward 3
Talley's contributions were dominated by local lawyers and business professionals, with 15 attorney donors and 17 in construction, real estate, banking and medical practices. He reported $16,475 in total campaign expenditures, most of which funded signs and printed materials.
Talley paid $2,000 to Brad Bell for “campaign management services,” his report reads. Unite Norman member Robert Castleberry donated $500.
Nearly 20 higher education professionals from the University of Oklahoma, 10 medical professionals and nine local educators donated to Petrone's campaign. Her highest contributors were Robert Huskey, a retired OU professor for $2,700, and $2,500 from Paul Arcaroli. Mayor Breea Clark donated $50, and Ward 4 City Councilor Lee Hall donated $100. Petrone spent most of the $15,797 on signs, postcards and postage.
Kelly Lynn raised $11,372 for his campaign with eight business professionals in finance, energy and real estate and two medical professionals. His highest donations included $1,000 from Unite Norman board member Kendra Wesson and $500 each from Dr. Nicole Kish, Alex Torvi, and Stephen Rogers.
Unite Norman supporters Gary Barksdale and Russell and Jessica Smith donated $100 and $250 respectively. Most of Lynn's expenditures were under $200, with $897 spent on campaign signs. His total campaign expenses totaled $4,397.
Ward 5
Rarchar Tortorello raised the most in campaign contributions over his two opponents, incumbent Michael Nash and Lisa Meyer.
Tortorello raked in $15,102 with eight business professionals from the real estate, agricultural, construction and accounting markets. Three attorneys, one donor from the medical field and several retired persons donated.
His highest contributors were $1,000 each from Michael Fowler, Unite Norman board member Kendra Wesson, attorney Rod Polston and Jackson Freedom Farms, LLC. Pat McFerron, a consultant for Unite Norman and owner of the 501c4 Voter Information Network, donated $250. Marsh, endorsed by Unite Norman, donated $300.
Tortorello's campaign expenditures, supplemented with a small loan from Lynn, were spent on the Cargill & Walker Consulting firm, which included print materials, signs and a website.
Nash raised $3,209 and listed only four donors who exceeded $50 in contributions. His highest donor was Lynne Miller for $250. In campaign costs exceeding $200, he spent a little more than $500 on campaign signs.
Meyer raised $2,755, including $1,000 from herself, and three donors who contributed more than $50. Of those donors, Linda Oliphant contributed $250. Most of Meyer’s campaign expenses were for postage and mailers.
Ward 7
Incumbent Stephen Holman raised $6,087, with three business professionals in real estate, development and energy, two OU professionals and several retired persons donating.
His highest contributors were Mike Ranier, who donated $999, Robert Cox and Jim Adair, who contributed $500 each, and Paul Arcaroli and Thomas Lindsey, who donated $250 each. For expenses exceeding $200, most of his reported expenditures were for printed material and postage.
Monica Marsh, endorsed by Unite Norman, raised $5,328. Eight business professionals in accounting, finance, construction, energy and the medical field supported Marsh. Her highest contributors were Vernon Smith for $1,500, Alex Torvi for $1,000 and Dr. Nicole Kish at $500. Unite Norman board member Kendra Wesson donated $147.
Others
City Clerk Brenda Hall reported that not all candidates met the $1,000 contributions threshold to file campaign finance reports.
Paul Argo for Ward 2 and Billy Davison for Ward 5 did not raise more than the required amount. Hall said she received Ward 7 candidate Christopher Jourden’s report Wednesday. Ward 2 candidate Edward McGuire dropped out of the race.
