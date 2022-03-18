A small claims lawsuit has been filed in district court this week against mayoral candidate Larry Heikkila and his campaign chair Jennifer Lambrecht regarding his campaign finances, but Heikkila says details of the suit are in dispute.
Lisa Meyer, who says she joined the campaign Feb. 9 after the primary that left Heikkila to face incumbent Breea Clark, has alleged the campaign owes $625 unpaid for her services in campaign finance reporting as an in-kind donation. She filed the lawsuit over concerns that she would otherwise violate state ethics, she said Friday.
Meyer said it was necessary to amend all of his submitted campaign reports from the third quarter to the most recent reporting period. While she donated the maximum amount — $2,900 out of the $3,525 billed — Meyer claims the remaining balance of $625 that she cannot discount is unpaid and puts her at risk for a state campaign ethics violation.
“There were several ethics violations I had to go back and fix,” Meyer said. “So, I went back and fixed those. I went to his house, did everything I told him I would do, and then I sent him an invoice, and he did not want to pay it. He wanted me to come down [on the invoice amount]. Ethically, I can’t do that. I can only give $2,900 in in-kind contributions. I talked to the Ethics Commission and that’s all I can do. I reached out to both him and the chair of his ethics committee.”
The Transcript sought comment from the Oklahoma Ethics Commission’s Executive Director, Ashley Kemp, who was not available for comment.
In a prepared statement Friday, Heikkila said there is a dispute over Meyer’s billing and stated credentials.
“She approached me on Feb 8th and offered to volunteer to help with the ethics reports,” he said in his statement. “I received in the mail a statement of billing from Mrs. Myers [sic] on Saturday March 12th. You can imagine the surprise to learn that she filed a suit two days later on Monday the 14th, not only against our campaign but against our campaign staff as well. Donors have entrusted us to be good stewards with their contributions and we will do so, just as we will be good stewards of taxpayer money as Mayor.”
“Our campaign will stand against frivolous politically motivated claims. We have attempted to resolve any issues, and will continue to do so.”
Both Meyer and Heikkila stated they would provide documents to the court to defend their positions in the case. A hearing is set for 9 a.m. April 21 before Judge Jequita Napoli.
The complaint comes just three weeks ahead of the runoff election April 5. Meyer said she did not know that the affidavit she filed in court detailing the complaint would be public record.
Meyer said she did not want to file a lawsuit, but felt that she had no choice.
“This is not who I am,” she said. “I’m kind of at a loss at what else to do … I had no choice.”
Meyer ran for county clerk in April 2020 and for Ward 5 in December 2020. She filed her own campaign finance reports and has served on campaigns in a finance capacity since 2019.