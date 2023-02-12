With just two days remaining before Tuesday’s City Council election, campaign finance reports obtained by The Transcript show how much support candidates for three odd-numbered seats are receiving.
The donation reports cover a period from July 2022 to the pre-election report period ending in January for candidates in Wards 1,3 and 5. Not all candidates formed their campaign committee prior to the Dec. 2022 filing period.
Ward 1 voters will see a ballot for Austin Ball and the ghost of Brandi Studley, who vacated her seat last month to move outside of Norman.
Studley’s name will appear on the ballot because her departure did not give the county election board enough time to remove it.
Ward 3 incumbent Kelly Lynn will face Bree Montoya unless a court determines otherwise. A judge likely will be asked to decide whether Lynn violated a state law when he accepted a judgeship in Wewoka last month.
Ward 5 incumbent Rarchar Tortorello will face Michael Nash and Cindi Tuccillo, while Ward 7 incumbent Stephen Holman did not draw an opponent.
Ward 1
Ball’s financial reports did not include a pre-election submission to the city clerk, but reports from July to December showed he raised $1,725, spent $1,563.35 and reported an ending balance of $161.85.
His top donor was John Scamehorn with $1,000, while most of his other donors averaged about $100. Ward 3 incumbent Kelly Lynn donated $200 as did Roger Gallagher, whose wife Ann contributed $50.
Ball’s top expenses were yard signs and advertising amounting to $1,055.
Ward 3
Lynn reported a total income of $22,754.28, spent $16,092.72 and reported an ending balance of $6,661.56.
His top donors were Tracy Schumacher and Wade Stewart for $3,500, and Mayor Larry Heikkila’s campaign for $2,900. As of Thursday, Lynn had hired Schumacher, an attorney and former judge, to represent him in his legal challenge against the city. Her contribution is dated Dec. 19.
Heikkila’s contribution is dated Sept. 30. Lynn is Heikkila’s attorney in an ongoing small claims lawsuit filed last summer related to a disputed campaign payment.
Donors who contributed $1,000 or more to Lynn include homebuilders Gene McKown, and Mohommad and Jalal Farzaneh. Commercial developer Hunter Miller along with Mary Ann Hibdon, retired, Brad Goodman and Lynn’s law firm each donated between $1,000 and $2,300 to the campaign.
Lynn, a self-identified conservative, drew support in smaller amounts from local Republicans. Donors include state Senator Rob Standridge and John Scamehorn for $250 each and Dave Spaulding for $100.
Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster donated $250. Lynn has been endorsed by the local Fraternal Order of Police.
Lynn’s top expense was paid to Jennifer Lambrecht for $3,611.36 for signs and campaign services. His campaign also paid $1,750 to the Pyle Law Firm, PLLC for bookkeeping, research and campaign ethics reporting.
Montoya’s contribution reports only included those filed between Dec. 6, after announcing her campaign, and last month.
She received $16,855, spent $5,885 and reported an ending balance of $10,970.
Her top contributors were homebuilder Gene McKown for $2,900 and CPA Ted Blodgett for $2,900. Montoya works for the Blodgett firm.
Those who contributed at least $500 included attorney Caron Loffland, local educator Anne Hutchison, and two retired individuals – Rhonda Stock and Sherri Durica.
Most of Montoya’s donors averaged $100 each in contributions. Former Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall donated $100 and former Ward 2 Councilor Joe Carter donated $250.
Ward 5
Tortorello received $17,526.58, spent $312.86 and reported an ending balance of $17,213.72. None of his itemized expenses exceeded $200.
His highest donor was commercial developer Sassan Moghadam, who contributed $2,900. Moghadam and Tortorello were members of the grass roots conservative group Unite Norman. Group supporters Stephen Teel, a realtor, and Alex Torvi, a general contractor, donated $1,000 each.
Housing developers Jalal Farzaneh and Hajeh Farzaneh also donated $1,000 each as did John Scamehorn, who is retired.
Many of Tortorello’s donors kicked in $500 each, which included retired individuals Denise Stamm, John Ashmore, Ken and Cheryl Pierce, and Brian Goodman.
Nash, meanwhile, raised $4,735, spent $3,692.45 and reported an ending balance of $1,032.55.
His top donors contributed $500 each and included John Adkisson, owner of JA Media, and retired individuals Terry Hull, Mary Francis, and Paul Arcaroli.
Most of his contributions totaled $200 or less. Former Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall donated $100.
His top expense was $2,877.60 for signs from Bison Strategies.
Tuccillo collected $18,350, spent $4,160.23 and reported an ending balance of $14,189.77.
Her top donor was Joe Bendetti, owner of the bar Logie’s on the Corner, who contributed $2,900. Mike Charboneau, a consultant, donated $1,000. Scott Bauman, owner of IMMY, donated $500 as did Margie Tuccillo, a family member. Most of her donors contributed less than $200 each. She loaned her campaign $5,000.
Tuccillo’s top expense was $1,071.60 to Just Yard Signs, among numerous other smaller expenses for a website, design services and additional supplies.
