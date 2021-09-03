Campus Corner businesses are scrambling to prepare for Saturday’s last-minute home opener against Tulane after Hurricane Ida forced the relocation of the Sooners’ first game to Norman.
The announcement that OU’s game against Tulane would move to Norman because of the hurricane’s impact on New Orleans means another weekend of increased foot traffic on the corner. Business leaders spent this week developing last-minute gameday plans.
Grant Stenseng, manager at Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, said gameday business often surpasses what the restaurant would make during the rest of the week combined. When he got word that the game would take place in Norman this weekend, he knew he would need all hands on deck.
“I was shocked when I found out, but we will probably have every staff member here,” Stenseng said. “We re-arranged the schedule for the whole week [to accommodate] the change.”
Stenseng said the restaurant brought in another truck to ensure it will have enough supply to serve patrons.
“It’s going to be busy, but we will be ready,” Stenseng said.
Jeff Rogers, owner of Yo! Pablo Tacos & Tequila, the corner’s newest eatery, said he had supply issues getting his new location up and running, but after long shifts with his team all week, they’re ready to serve Norman this weekend.
“We were working 18 to 20-hour days trying to prepare, so it was a mad dash this week,” Rogers said. “There’s still some loose ends, we’re still inexperienced, but we’re open.”
Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille, said he’s had to take a number of steps this week to prepare for the game, especially since it’s slated for a holiday weekend.
“It took some work to get staffed because all of the staff was off for Labor Day Weekend,” Stewart said.
O’Connell’s biggest obstacle in preparing for gameday, both this week and through the rest of the fall, will be keeping everything in stock, Stewart said.
He said many restaurants use the same supplier, and outages on certain items will be likely because of supply chain disruptions and an influx of orders as football season begins.
Stewart said the hardest items to keep in stock are wings, canned drinks and glass bottles.
“Supplies are going to get worse, so it’s going to be a challenge,” Stewart said. “Maybe not so much this game, but our next three will be a real challenge.”
Two OU junior biology students opened Tower Nutrition on Campus Corner just before the fall semester began. Hunter Jenkins and Quincy Collins, co-owners of the drink stop on Buchanan Avenue, said they look forward to their first game day as business owners.
Jenkins said on Thursday, he received an extra order of 2,000 cups to guarantee they won’t run out.
“It’s an 11 a.m. game, and we aren’t entirely sure what the turnout will be, and peoples’ choice of drinks on game days isn’t usually healthy, but we are curious to see how it’s going to turn out,” Jenkins said.
Stewart said the Campus Corner gameday experience should feel a bit more like old times, with more businesses selling wares outside and interacting with fans.
“We are closing the street like in 2019, and everyone is very excited about the extra home game,” Stewart said. “The extra revenue will be nice of course, but to have football back is exciting. We would like normalcy, or as close to it as we can get.”