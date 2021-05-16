As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wane, Norman residents will soon notice new tenants coming to Campus Corner and filling some of its empty suites.
With hopes that the worst of the pandemic is in the past, a local realtor said new businesses are on the way to the corner.
Rainy Powell, an Equity Realty broker who owns a significant amount of property on Campus Corner, said most of his storefronts are occupied, or will be soon.
At 119 W. Boyd, Mamaka Bowls, an acai bowl and smoothie business, will set up shop in the old King Kopy space.
Powell said King Kopy will eventually occupy a different space in the same building.
At 566 Buchanan Ave., local photographer Branden Hart opened a studio and gallery, and updated his website to reflect his new location.
Powell said Pinkberry has submitted a construction permit for the property at 323 W. Boyd St. The frozen yogurt shop plans to start by June and open by August before the football season starts, he said.
Powell said Fanatics Sooner Shop at 329 W. Boyd and 331 W. Boyd is moving out, but still has possession of the space. He said he has received multiple offers, but is being selective about who he will allow in the space.
“If I need to get filled, I could do that quickly, but it’s a special space and I want a special tenant,” Powell said. “We will probably have two tenants there.”
As for the type of business Powell is looking for, he said mercantile would be ideal over a restaurant, bar or service. He said Equity Realty has put together a list of Oklahoma City and out-of-state businesses to call.
Apple Tree Chocolates has plans to move out of its current Campus Corner suite at 754 Asp Ave. into a downtown space at 209 E. Main St. formerly occupied by the Social Club.
Longtime tenant concerns
Apple Tree manager Lauren Collins said while it’s not tied to Apple Tree’s move, she has seen a significant increase in trash around Campus Corner.
“There’s been so much more trash everywhere, and it’s disgusting,” Collins said.
Over the last year, COVID-19 has put a sustained damper on many businesses on Campus Corner. While Danny Falcone, co-owner of New York Pizza & Pasta at 217 W. Boyd St., said business is picking up, it has yet to return to a pre-pandemic state.
“It’s really not where it should be, but it’s picking up somewhat,” Falcone said.
Falcone said as business gets back to normal, a lack of parking is of most concern, particularly during peak hours.
“There’s not enough parking,” Falcone said.
O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille owner Jeff Stewart said there has been concern about trash buildup around Asp Avenue, but the issue has been addressed.
Stewart said parking is not a serious issue, but finding parking during peak hours on the weekend can be difficult. With a number of spaces still up for grabs on Campus Corner, Stewart it’s important to make sure a mix of different types of businesses is coming in.
“We do have some corporate entities, and some of the reason why we don’t have more is parking,” Stewart said.
